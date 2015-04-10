(Adds GE, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, Ford, Affinia, IDCSalud, Poste Italiane, Monte dei Paschi, Yildiz Holding, A2A, Global Bankcorp, MTN, Excel Trust; Updates Caixabank, Telekom Slovenia)

April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** General Electric Co said it would sell nearly all of its real estate portfolio to investors including Blackstone Group and Wells Fargo & Co for $26.5 billion.

** Nokia is considering selling its maps business HERE, a report by Bloomberg said.

** Deutsche Telekom has launched the sale of its internet portal T-online, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

** U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Co said it had taken control of its Russian venture with Russian car company Sollers and would provide it with additional financial support.

** U.S. firm Affinia's auto filter unit has been put up for sale by its private equity owner and may attract German peers Mann + Hummel or Mahle in a potential $1.3 billion deal, two people familiar with the transaction said.

** The private equity owners of Spain's largest private hospital group, IDCSalud, are pursuing a potential 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) sale or stock market listing of the healthcare operator, six sources familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's postal service Poste Italiane may consider buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima, but such a purchase is not a priority, a source close to the matter said.

** Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to sell around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in non-performing loans originally granted by its consumer credit unit, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank seeks to boost its financial strength.

** Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, has had several bids for a stake in its dairy business Ak Gida that could be worth some $950 million, but a stock market listing is still an option, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is discussing possible tie-ups as it sets out to shut unprofitable power plants and focus on waste and grid businesses.

** U.S.-based Investment company Global Bankcorp Commodities and Investments Inc is interested in purchasing Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM), which the government has put up for sale, the company said.

** Africa's largest telecoms operator MTN Group is in talks to buy Nigeria's Visafone Communications to solidify its grip in the South African firm's most important market, sources familiar with the discussions said.

** Real estate investment trust Excel Trust Inc said it would be bought by Blackstone Property Partners LP, part of Blackstone Group LP, for about $2 billion in cash.

** Spain's Caixabank is considering selling the bulk of its 11.9 percent stake in Spanish oil major Repsol to its parent group, a move that could boost the lender's capital and finances while maintaining a grip on the energy firm.

** British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc said it would buy Naked Wines International Ltd for 70 million pounds ($102 million) in a cash-and-stock deal to expand into international markets.

** Slovenia can expect two binding bids for telecommunication operator Telekom Slovenia on Monday, both below market value, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

** Vietnam's leading property developer Vingroup is buying all of garment producer Vinatex's shares in a subsidiary, enabling it to take over 39 supermarkets, Vingroup said on Friday.

** IndusInd Bank Ltd said it would buy Royal Bank of Scotland's diamond and jewellery financing business in India and the related deposit portfolio.

** Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz is in talks to raise his 5.07 percent stake in Carrefour SA and has the support of major shareholders to take a board seat in the retailer, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.6835 pounds) (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)