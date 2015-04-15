(Adds Petrobras, Tech Mahindra, Ninebot, Lenzing, PGE)
April 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Brazil's Petrobras SA may include
stakes in some sub-salt oil fields in an asset sale program
aimed at reducing capital spending amid a massive corruption
scheme, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.
** Information technology group Tech Mahindra Ltd
is partnering with U.S.-Israeli Comverse Inc to set up
a research and development center in Israel.
** Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot said on
Wednesday it has acquired U.S. rival Segway Inc, the company
behind the self-balancing scooter that became a technological
marvel when it was launched in the early 2000s but whose hype
then faded.
** Specialty fiber maker Lenzing AG sold its
German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in
European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners' Growth Fund 2 and
Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.
** Poland's biggest power producer PGE SA said on
Wednesday it sold a 30-percent stake in its division responsible
for building the country's first nuclear power plant for a total
of 48 million zlotys ($13 million).
** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding is
injecting its online pharmacy operations into a Hong Kong-listed
affiliate in a $2.5 billion deal to consolidate its healthcare
enterprise and ride a boom in online health-related business.
** Nokia Oyj is to buy Alcatel-Lucent SA
in an all-share deal that values its smaller French
rival at 15.6 billion euros ($16.6 billion), building up its
telecom equipment business to compete with market leader
Ericsson.
** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on
Wednesday that it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent
stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy's postal
service Poste Italiane.
** Nestle SA is in exclusive talks to sell its
frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund
Bain Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling
portfolio.
** Italian holding company Exor SpA, which
controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, has
offered $6.4 billion in cash for Bermuda-based reinsurer
PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal with Axis Capital
Holdings Ltd.
** Indonesia's Sinarmas Group hopes the potential
acquisition of London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
Plc (ARMS) can support its own power business, the
group's managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Turkey's national lottery privatization tender process
will probably continue with the second-highest bidder, rather
than giving the top bidder more time to sign a deal after a
delay, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
** France's Saint-Gobain said it was determined to
complete a deal to buy Sika after the Swiss company won
backing to foil the sale of a controlling stake at an investor
meeting.
** Brazil's Usiminas said its two main
shareholders had been ordered by the country's securities
regulator to extend a partial tender offer to other minority
shareholders - the latest twist in their heated battle for
control of the steelmaker.
** Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Group
said on Wednesday that it was buying a 70 percent stake in
Canada-based Avenlo, which has developed a platform for email
marketing campaigns.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)