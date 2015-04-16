(Adds Hony Capital)

April 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital is seeking to raise up to $1.26 billion by selling its remaining shares in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, IFR reported citing a deal term sheet.

** South African investment house Brait SE offered $1 billion for a controlling stake in gym group Virgin Active on Thursday, seeking to tap the growing health-conscious middle classes particularly in Africa and Asia.

** Renault SA will hold an emergency board meeting on Thursday in response to French government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its alliance with Nissan Motor Co Ltd, a company source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Saudi Arabia's state-owned agricultural investment firm and U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd will buy a controlling stake in Canadian grain handler CWB in a bold move by the Gulf state to secure food supplies.

** Shinhan Bank, part of Shinhan Financial Group , has received regulatory approval to buy 40 percent of Indonesia's Bank Metro Express, more than two years after the South Korean lender signed a deal for the stake purchase.

** British environmental management group Pennon Group Plc has acquired rival water utility Sembcorp Bournemouth Water Investments for 100.3 million pounds ($148.8 million), the company said on Thursday.

** Personal care and cosmetics companies Henkel & Co, KGaA AG, Revlon Inc and Coty Inc are preparing bids for parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty business, according to sources.

** Energy trader Gunvor Group Ltd has sold its 30 percent stake in Russian coal producer Kolmar, the Swiss-based trader said on Thursday.

** Common shares in Brazil's Usiminas jumped over 16 percent on Wednesday after securities industry regulator CVM demanded its two top shareholders extend a tender offer for the rest of the steelmaker's common shares.

** Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it has no plans to sell sub-salt oilfields in a divestment program aimed at shoring up its finances.

Petrobras, as the company is known, denied a report by newspaper Valor Economico that it could sell assets in that deep-water region, which holds some of the world's largest oil reserves but is expensive to operate.

($1 = 0.6739 pounds)