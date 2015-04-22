(Adds Total, Dupont, Teva, Postal Savings Bank of China, LSE, Sysco, Turk Telecom, Pininfarina, Amtrada Holdings; updates Century Textile)

April 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** UBS, Singapore's Temasek Holdings and French bank BNP Paribas are among half a dozen preliminary bidders to buy up to a 10 percent stake in state-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) for at least $3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** BP Plc is seeking buyers for as much as $2 billion of U.S. pipelines and storage terminals, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** French oil and gas major Total is in talks to sell its 40 percent stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil project to Russian state firm Zarubezhneft, Vedomosti business daily reported.

** Brazil's antitrust authority cleared French food company Lactalis to buy dairy units from food processor BRF SA for 1.8 billion reais ($594 million), an item in the government gazette said.

** Associated Estates Realty Corp agreed to be bought by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for about $1.66 billion, months after activist investor Jonathan Litt asked for a sale of the U.S. real estate investment trust.

** DuPont is buying a California-based microbiome discovery company for development of biological crop products, a move that the chemical and crop company hopes will give it an edge in an emerging agricultural market.

** French oil major Total confirmed it was considering selling a 20 percent stake in the Laggan Tormore project in the North Sea but said it would not reduce its position further.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has secured $1.7 billion for its second special situations fund, which is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion in all to invest in distressed assets, according to people familiar with the process.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it could "promptly" divest some operations if necessary to obtain regulatory clearance for its proposed takeover of smaller rival Mylan NV.

** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV plans to make a new offer for Perrigo Co Plc in the near term, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

** California Governor Jerry Brown told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission he supports the proposed $48 billion merger of wireless carrier AT&T Inc and satellite provider DirecTV, according to a letter.

** Serbia sold a famed Yugoslav-era film studio for eight million euros ($8.59 million), signing away the rights to an archive of classic cinematography over the protests of filmmakers and cinema buffs.

** UniCredit and Santander have agreed to merge their asset management businesses in a deal where the Spanish bank will have no direct involvement in the new group's U.S. operations, three sources close to the matter said.

** Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is close to an agreement to acquire footwear accessories maker Implus Corp in a deal that values it at more than $600 million, including debt, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Telecom Italia can have a majority stake in broadband firm Metroweb providing it accepts proper governance conditions and other phone operators as shareholders, a key Metroweb shareholder said.

** The board of EI Towers has rubber-stamped a decision to drop an unsolicited bid worth up 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to take over state-controlled rival Rai Way .

** Nokia's maps business has drawn interest from at least four potential buyers including Facebook and a consortium of German carmakers BMW, Audi and Daimler, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.

** U.S. Federal Communications Commission officials studying the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are scheduled to brief FCC commissioners' staff on their review on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the plan.

** Some of the top investors at Mylan NV, including Paulson & Co, are encouraging its board of directors to consider a takeover proposal from rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dublin-based Perrigo Company Plc said its board unanimously rejected a $205 per share offer from generic drugmaker Mylan NV, saying the bid substantially undervalued the company.

** The London Stock Exchange Group, among the world's oldest exchanges, may strike a deal with one of the big four Western exchanges within two years, the group's chief executive told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

** No. 1 U.S. food distributor Sysco Corp has filed a memorandum opposing government efforts to block its proposed purchase of rival US Foods Inc on Tuesday, according to court records.

** Turk Telekom offered to buy the remaining $300 million stake it doesn't already own in mobile company Avea, a deal that would allow it to avoid having to float the struggling wireless firm.

** Italian car designer Pininfarina may have news soon about a possible tie-up, its chairman said, after sources said Indian car maker Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to submit a formal bid for the Italian brand by April 29.

** The French government has completed its controversial operation to increase its stake in carmaker Renault to 19.74 percent from 15.01, a move aimed at securing double voting rights in future.

** A consortium led by PGGM, the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Wednesday it will purchase purchase Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) for an undisclosed amount. PGGM, together with France's EDF and Gingko Tree Investment, will purchase MRG from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.

** General Electric (GE) will sell its Czech banking unit within two years, the bank's chief executive was quoted saying in newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

** ANA Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire a stake of up to 19.9 percent in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, gaining access to highly coveted landing slots and strengthening its lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.

** Century Textile and Industries is in talks to sell its paper unit to ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, as part of an overhaul of businesses owned by the prominent Birla family, two sources directly involved in the deal said.

** Sacombank, Vietnam's sixth-largest partly private lender by assets, is aiming to complete this year a merger with unlisted domestic Phuong Nam Bank, the latest in a series of consolidation moves in the overcrowded financial sector.

** French oil and gas major Total is in talks to sell its 40 percent stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil project to Russian state firm Zarubezhneft, Vedomosti business daily reported on Wednesday.

** Dutch-based commodity firm Amtrada Holdings BV said it has agreed to sell its global bulk coffee activities to Sucres & Denrees SA.

($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)