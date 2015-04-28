(Adds Iron Mountain, Enel, Hudson's Bay and O2 Czech Republic)

April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Time Warner Cable Inc is open to merger discussions with Charter Communications Inc following a failed $45 billion bid by Comcast Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Document and data storage services company Iron Mountain Inc said it would buy Australia-listed data protection services provider Recall Holdings Ltd for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

** Enel SpA may have to rejig its plans to sell 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of assets after Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with the Italian utility over the sale of the country's biggest power company.

** DuPont's board is open to a negotiated settlement with activist Trian Fund Management in the run-up to the company's annual shareholder meeting in May, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay is interested in acquiring German department store chain Kaufhof, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Shareholders of O2 Czech Republic agreed on Tuesday to spin off the infrastructure part of the fixed and mobile telecommunications firm into a new company.

** Novatek, Russia's second-biggest gas producer, said it had extended its gas supply contract with Gazprom-owned utility firm Mosenergo to the end of 2019.

** Buyout group Advent has attracted interest from strategic buyers and private equity groups for Douglas as it prepares a potential 3 billion euro ($3.28 billion) flotation of the German perfume retail chain, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Telx Group Inc, a private equity-owned provider of data centers and network solutions to companies, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Turkey could cancel a May tender for 4G telecoms infrastructure after President Tayyip Erdogan urged the country not to "lose time" with the technology and move straight to 5G, the trade minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, emboldened by its takeover of domestic rival Ranbaxy Laboratories, is willing to spend as much as $7 billion on further acquisitions, bankers familiar with the generic drugmaker's strategy said.

** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is considering buying broadcaster CTC Media, business daily Vedomosti reported.

** Shareholders in Mexican supermarket chain Soriana have approved the purchase of assets from rival Comercial Mexicana for some 39.19 billion pesos ($2.55 billion) via a public offering, the company said on Monday.

** Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it has started the process to sell a stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile as the world's biggest gold miner works to meet an ambitious debt reduction target of $3 billion by year end.

** CEE Stock Exchange Group wants to sell Slovenia's Ljubljana bourse and aims to evaluate offers by mid-year, the head of the Vienna-based company said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

** Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Nordic Cinema Group to British peer Bridgepoint in a deal valuing the biggest cinema chain in the Nordic region at 4.7 billion crowns ($546 million).

** Ireland's permanent TSB (PTSB)can return to full private ownership and repay all of the bailout funds provided by the government by mid-2018, the Irish Times quoted Chief Executive Jeremy Masding as saying.

** South Korean builder Hoban Construction Co was the sole bidder in an auction for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc's parent firm, Kumho Industrial Co Ltd , Kumho's lead creditor said on Tuesday.

** British support services and construction firm Kier Group said it had agreed to acquire road maintenance company Mouchel for 265 million pounds ($404 million), financed by a 340 million pound fully underwritten rights issue.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP agreed on Monday to pay 1.75 billion reais ($600 million) for a stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd denied on Tuesday a South Korean media report that it will try again to merge with sister company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd later this year.

** Brazil's Vale SA has chosen Barclays to advise it on the sale of some or all of its Australian coal assets, two people close to the situation said on Monday, as the company looks to raise money to ride out the commodities rout.

** Private equity owners of Interactive Data Corp plan to appoint financial advisers over the next few weeks to explore a sale or an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. ($1 = 15.37 Mexican pesos) ($1 = 8.61 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 2.92 reais) ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan, Sneha Banerjee and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)