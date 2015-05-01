(Adds Turquoise Hill Resources)

May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** German industrial firm Siemens plans to keep most of its 13 underperforming businesses for now and will try to sell a handful of "marginal" operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on Friday it was launching an offer to buy out the listed shares in its Brazilian motorways operator Arteris, alongside its partner, a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

** Top oil firms Royal Dutch Shell and Total are bringing their refining and trading operations closer together, seeking alternative ways to drive profits as oil prices fall and independent trading houses expand into their territory.

** A deal that would have allowed Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd to unload its remaining stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources, a company that was once worth billions of dollars, has fallen through. Turquoise Hill said on Friday that the agreement with National United Resources Holdings expired on April 30.

** Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has again approached Switzerland's Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Commodities trading house Touton Group has purchased a cocoa bean processing factory in Ghana, the company said.

** Private equity firm ECI Partners said it would buy a "significant majority stake" in Evans Cycles, a 90-year-old British bike shop, from Active Private Equity.

($1 = 0.65 pounds)

($1 = 3.01 Brazilian reais)

($1 = 0.88 euros) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)