(Adds Turquoise Hill Resources)
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** German industrial firm Siemens plans to keep
most of its 13 underperforming businesses for now and will try
to sell a handful of "marginal" operations, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Spanish infrastructure group Abertis said on
Friday it was launching an offer to buy out the listed shares in
its Brazilian motorways operator Arteris, alongside
its partner, a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.
** Top oil firms Royal Dutch Shell and Total
are bringing their refining and trading operations
closer together, seeking alternative ways to drive profits as
oil prices fall and independent trading houses expand into their
territory.
** A deal that would have allowed Canada's Turquoise Hill
Resources Ltd to unload its remaining stake in
Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources, a company that was
once worth billions of dollars, has fallen through. Turquoise
Hill said on Friday that the agreement with National United
Resources Holdings expired on April 30.
** Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has
again approached Switzerland's Syngenta in recent
weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Commodities trading house Touton Group has purchased a
cocoa bean processing factory in Ghana, the company said.
** Private equity firm ECI Partners said it would buy a
"significant majority stake" in Evans Cycles, a 90-year-old
British bike shop, from Active Private Equity.
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 3.01 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.88 euros)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)