May 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Synageva BioPharma Corp for $8.4 billion to gain access to its experimental early-stage treatment for a rare metabolic disease. The deal is expected to add to Alexion's 2018 profit, while allowing $150 million in cost savings in 2017, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

** German chemicals maker Evonik Industries AG, which last year raised expectations of a larger takeover deal, said it would not pursue a transaction for its own sake and might return money to shareholders if no suitable target is found.

** Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, said on Wednesday that it is not in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc.

** French bank BNP Paribas said it was selling part of its stake in French shopping mall operator Klepierre through a private placement with institutional investors.

** Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd said it would buy leases for 12 properties previously held by the Canadian unit of Target Corp for $17.7 million.

** Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering selling controlling stakes in several power distribution companies to focus on generation and transmission of electricity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

** Airbus Group NV aims to strike a new sales deal for its A400M military aircraft this year and hopes it will bolster interest in the delay-plagued transporter, a senior executive from its defense division said. Several buyers, including Turkey and Germany, have expressed frustration at repeated delays in deliveries of the heavy cargo and troop carrier, Europe's largest defense project.

** Japan's plan to buy V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter unit moved forward this week with a formal notification to the U.S. Congress about the $3 billion deal.

** Crestwood Equity Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Crestwood Midstream Partners LP in a $3.5 billion stock deal to simplify its corporate structure.

** Newly formed mining and metals group South32 is open to acquisitions once it splits from BHP Billiton , CEO-elect Graham Kerr said on Wednesday. BHP shareholders in Australia and Britain voting by proxy overwhelmingly approved the spin-off, which includes some of the global miner's smaller assets, at meetings in Perth and London on Wednesday, paving the way for a listing on May 18.

** Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund is set to formally launch sale of North Sea gas fields it had acquired from RWE , bowing to British threats to revoke the assets' license unless the Russian tycoon relinquishes ownership.

** Japanese's Daiwa Securities Group Inc is keen to buy a minority stake in Malaysia's Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, parent Affin Holdings Bhd said on Wednesday. Affin, Malaysia's smallest lender by market value, said on Wednesday the central bank had no objection in principle to it starting negotiations with Daiwa Securities.

** German roof-tile maker Braas-Monier is on the lookout for further acquisitions after recent buys in southern Europe and Asia, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy real estate consulting firm Computerized Facility Integration LLC for an undisclosed sum, in an acquisition that highlights the growing need for companies to wring costs and boost efficiencies from a global network of corporate properties and facilities.

** ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** Mexican oil and gas company Alfa Sab de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire Canadian peer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp for C$6 billion ($4.99 billion), including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** A long-expected consolidation of Brazil's telecoms industry that is likely to involve rivals Oi and TIM has run into delays but should go ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest shareholder, Portugal Telecom SGPS, said on Tuesday.

** Generic drug maker Mylan NV, at the center of a high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, said on Tuesday it was fully committed to acquiring Ireland-based Perrigo Co and that it believed it could complete the deal by year end. Mylan, on a conference call with analysts, said it was legally committed to take its offer directly to Perrigo shareholders under Irish takeover rules. As proposed, the deal would give current Perrigo shareholders 39 percent of the combined company.

** TPG Telecom Ltd, an Australian internet provider controlled by Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, has sweetened its approach for rival iiNet Ltd to at least A$1.56 billion ($1.24 billion), battling an offer from rival M2 Group Ltd.

** Kinross Gold is scouting for acquisition opportunities but vows it will be disciplined and only strike a deal if it offers value to shareholders, the Canadian gold miner's chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Tune Ins Holdings Bhd, 13.65 percent-owned by Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, said it would buy half of unlisted Indonesian insurance provider PT Asuransi Staco Mandiri for 82.9 billion rupiah ($6.4 million).

** Apple Inc's move to line up deals with record labels is under U.S. antitrust scrutiny as the iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 13,030 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = C$1.20) ($1 = 1.2607 Australian dollars)