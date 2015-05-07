May 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British data center provider Telecity Group Plc has opened talks on a possible 2.3 billion pound ($3.51 billion) takeover by Equinix Inc, throwing into doubt Telecity's deal to buy Interxion Holding NV agreed three months ago.

** National Australia Bank plans to raise $4.4 billion from investors after being told by Britain's financial regulator to provide $2.6 billion in capital support to its UK business before a planned demerger.

** UK state-backed bank Lloyds has sold offshore life insurer Clerical Medical to investment manager RL360 for an undisclosed sum, Lloyds and RL360 said.

** German retail group Metro has made a tentative bid for private equity-owned, Singapore-based Classic Fine Foods in a deal potentially worth $300 million-$400 million including debt, three sources familiar with the deal said.

** Talks about French utility EDF buying nuclear group Areva's reactor business are being held up by disagreements about its value, two sources close to the talks said on Thursday.

** Buyout firm CVC has sold another 4.7 percent stake in German chemicals group Evonik at 31.85 euros a share as it continues its gradual exit from the German chemicals group, according to the bookrunners.

** Japan's SoftBank Corp will take a 6.02 percent stake in consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co by buying 22.76 billion yen ($189 million) worth of its treasury shares, a regulatory filing showed.

** Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd (ACE) and hedge fund Argyle Street Management Ltd offered to buy out the stake they do not already own in coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc for 41 pence per share.

** Czech electricity producer CEZ said it would not make a bid for Enel's 66 percent stake in the main Slovak power utility Slovenske Elektrarne after the Slovak government declared it wanted to raise its own stake and called on Enel to stay to complete a nuclear power plant.

** Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, is considering the sale or spin-off of a unit that manufactures diapers, in an effort to sharpen the company's focus on healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

** Portugal's largest retailer, Sonae, has sold some real estate assets in a small but profitable transaction that emboldened it to study various ways of monetising more assets, a company spokesman said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 119.80 yen) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)