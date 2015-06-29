(Adds Merck, Lufthansa, Grupo Villar Mir, Mondadori, Russneft; updates General Electric, Amag, Sysco)

June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** General Electric on Monday said it agreed to sell its fleet management arm in the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand to Canada's Element Financial for $6.9 billion, moving it a step further in its plan to shed financial assets.

** Merck KGaA expects to expand its presence significantly in Israel with two acquisitions in the life science and performance materials sectors, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

** Lufthansa said it wants to use its expanded low-cost brand Eurowings as a platform for European consolidation, and it could potentially take in other Lufthansa units or part-owned stakes such as Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti.

** Companies controlled by Mikhail Gutseriyev, an owner of Russian oil producer Russneft, are in talks to buy a stake in MDM Bank, one of Russia's top 30 banks, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

** Italian publisher Mondadori said on Monday it had submitted a binding offer to rival RCS MediaGroup to buy its entire stake in RCS Libri as well as all additional assets and activities included in the company's books division.

** Germany's BMW AG, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and a host of U.S. private equity firms are expected to bid for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's more than $6 billion car and equipment loan book, a source said on Monday.

** Amphenol Corp, a maker of fiber optic cables and related devices, said it made a binding offer to acquire Singaporean electronic connectors maker FCI Asia Pte Ltd for $1.28 billion.

** Thailand's Superblock PCL said on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Energy Complex Co Ltd to develop a 300-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Japan at an estimated cost of 27 billion baht ($798 million).

** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy the largest newborn stem cell bank in the world for $700 million to strengthen is maternal health business and that it was on the hunt for more deals.

** Deutsche Boerse AG is in talks with Swiss Six Group to buy the remaining stakes in their equity index joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium for 650 million Swiss francs ($692 million), the two exchange operators said on Monday.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG boosted its presence in pain management on Monday by agreeing to buy U.S.-Australian biotech firm Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, the companies said in separate statements on Monday. Spinifex said Novartis was paying $200 million upfront and Spinifex shareholders could get further payments based on clinical development and regulatory milestones.

** China's metals trading firm Jinchuanmaike Metal Resources Co Ltd will sell a 20 percent stake to Australia's Macquarie Bank for about $50 million through an issue of new shares, two sources at the Chinese company said on Monday.

** French state-owned nuclear group Areva SA has begun the sale process for the planned disposal of its U.S. nuclear radiation measurement business Canberra, it said on Monday.

** Following a successful government lawsuit to block the deal, Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distribution company, dropped plans to merge with US Foods, its biggest rival, Sysco said on Monday.

** Chinese train maker CRRC Corp Ltd said on Monday it had no intention of buying the rail business of Canada's Bombardier Inc, responding to recent local media reports that said it planned to do so.

** National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan's JCB Co Ltd, are entering into a partnership for payment cards issuance and acceptance.

** China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) said it was considering making a bid for a stake in Slovakian power generator Slovenske Elektrarne held by Italian utility Enel SpA but it had not yet made a decision on the matter.

** Trading house Trafigura has sold half its stake in three Spanish copper and zinc mines to Abu Dhabi investment company Mubadala as part of a joint venture they are setting up to invest in base metals mining, the companies said on Monday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Sunday it had agreed to pay $120 million for an undisclosed stake in Chinese logistics firm Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd (ANE) as it seeks to benefit from China's booming e-commerce business.

** HSBC Bank Oman SAOG has agreed to sell its banking business in Pakistan to Meezan Bank Ltd, a sharia-compliant Pakistani lender, it said on Sunday.

** General Electric Co will seek to convince doubtful EU antitrust regulators of the merits of its 12.4 billion euro ($13.9 billion) bid for Alstom SA's power unit at a hearing, the U.S. conglomerate said on Saturday.

** An offer by Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to take over Pininfarina SpA has fallen through due to opposition from some of the Italian car designer's creditor banks, newspaper Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

($1 = 0.94 Swiss francs) ($1 = C$1.23) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)