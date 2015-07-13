UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Monday:
** Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp will expand into natural gas processing with its $15.6 billion acquisition of MarkWest Energy Partners LP.
** Jarden Corp said it would buy disposable tableware maker Waddington Group for $1.35 billion, bolstering a portfolio of brands that ranges from Sunbeam kitchen appliances to Coleman outdoor gear.
** U.S. commercial real-estate group CBRE Global Investors said it had sold a portfolio of 10 shopping malls in France and Belgium to the China Investment Corp sovereign wealth fund and Paris-based AEW Europe.
** Auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc said it would buy Remy International Inc, a maker of electric and hybrid motors, for about $1.2 billion in cash, including debt.
** Family-owned Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles said it had sold a 10 percent stake to Qatari investor Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani for 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion).
** Indonesia's PT First Media Tbk, the media arm of Lippo Group, is planning to sell a 15 percent stake in its broadband wireless business PT Internux through an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter of this year.
** JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, said it had obtained a loan of up to $1.2 billion to pay for the acquisition of Cargill Inc's U.S. pork assets.
** Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($318 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Alonso Quintana said in an interview.
** Super Group has concluded a deal to buy 75 percent in Germany's IN tIME Holding for 137.2 million euros, the South African logistics company said.
** Buyout group BC Partners is in advanced talks to buy restaurant chain Cote for about 250 million pounds ($387 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.
** U.S. chemicals maker Platform Specialty Products Corp said it would buy UK's Alent Plc for about 1.35 billion pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash to expand its portfolio and save costs.
** Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. is looking to sell under-performing assets this year in an attempt to reduce debt during a steel and iron ore slump, Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch said.
** Dalian Wanda Group, China's largest commercial property developer, said it planned to buy six more non-property firms inside and outside China this year, accelerating a $2.4 billion acquisition drive into sport, leisure and finance to cut reliance on the flagging real estate business.
** Canada's Rogers Communications has put The Shopping Channel up for sale and received interest from foreign buyers for the television asset that may fetch over C$300 million ($237 million), according to three people familiar with the matter.
** South Korea's Hana Financial Group Inc, Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) and the labor union of KEB have agreed on terms of a merger between South Korea's fourth-largest bank by assets Hana Bank and Korea Exchange Bank, the group said in a regulatory filing.
** A unit of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual Group has reached a deal to buy Chilean insurer Penta Security for $162 million, the Santiago-based company.
** Energy company Black Hills Corp said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy natural gas utility company SourceGas Holdings LLC for about $1.9 billion. ($1 = 15.72 Mexican pesos) ($1 = C$1.27) ($1 = 0.90 euros) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
