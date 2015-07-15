(Adds LafargeHolcim, Energy Transfer Partners, EWE)

July 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Celgene Corp said it would buy Receptos Inc for $7.2 billion in a move that would give the U.S. biotechnology company a potential multibillion-dollar drug in late stage development for inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis.

** Wells Fargo & Co said it was looking at more financial assets being unloaded by General Electric's GE Capital unit after it bought $9 billion of real estate loans from the conglomerate.

** LafargeHolcim plans to complete the integration of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year following their merger and confirmed plans to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.

** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners said it would sell convenience store operator Susser Holdings to its unit Sunoco LP for about $1.94 billion in cash and stock.

** Advtech, South Africa's second-biggest private education firm, confirmed it had received a takeover offer from larger rival Curro Holdings.

** The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sergio Marchionne does not plan to make another offer to merge with General Motors after being rejected by its U.S. rival four months ago, the New York Times quoted him as saying.

** Russian state conglomerate Rostec wants to get rights to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits in Siberia's Irkutsk region, a source close to Rostec told Reuters.

** German utility EWE has received an offer for its majority stake in eastern German gas transmission company VNG AG, it said.

** Malaysia's debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has welcomed Tenaga Nasional Bhd's interest in almost all its power assets, adding that it had also received interest from other parties.

** Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in Syngenta AG and could push for the Swiss pesticide maker's board to accept a takeover offer from U.S. seed company Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said.

** Struggling German engineering services firm Bilfinger has won two deals to manage real estate for major European banks, a month after its new chief executive took office.

** Delta Air Lines has been proposed as a sponsor to rehabilitate Skymark Airlines Inc by the bankrupt Japanese carrier's biggest creditor - a plan that challenges a separate proposal that has put forward ANA Holdings as a sponsor.

** Ryanair will bid for the slots IAG has agreed to release at London's Gatwick airport as a condition of its takeover of Aer Lingus, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said.

** U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management is interested in buying Raiffeisen's bank in Slovenia, Finance daily newspaper reported.

** Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd plans to sell subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank for HK$68 billion ($8.8 billion) in the city's largest sale to date.

** The Turkish Privatisation Administration has opened tenders for the privatization of a combined cycle and gas turbine power plant in Aliaga and a natural gas plant in Bursa in northwest Turkey, the Official Gazette said.

** Belgian insurance group Ageas is planning to sell its operations in Hong Kong in a deal valued at above $1 billion, corporate finance news specialist Mergermarket wrote.