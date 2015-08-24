(Adds Tesco, Cobalt, Syngenta, Rue du Commerce, Energy Transfer, India's SEBI; updates Southern Co, Novatek, Enel)

Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** U.S. power producer Southern Co said it would buy AGL Resources Inc for about $8 billion in cash to build out its natural gas infrastructure and lower its dependence on power generation.

** UBS is backing one of three consortia that submitted bids of around 7 trillion won ($5.81 billion) in the buyout of British retailer Tesco Plc's South Korean unit Homeplus Co Ltd with an underwritten jumbo mezzanine loan, bankers said on Monday.

** Fashion department store operator Belk Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.

** Oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc , whose Angolan operations are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, said it would sell its 40 percent stake in two oil blocks in offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.

** Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, is seeking to raise its stake in India's United Breweries Ltd to gain full management control as it bets on the country's growing thirst for beer, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Northern Ireland's UTV Media Plc, one of only two independent broadcasters in the ITV network, said it may sell its TV franchise.

** India will raise about 93.79 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from selling a stake in state-run refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp, the government said on Monday, even as a global stock market rout raised concerns about future offerings.

** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP is bidding for Magnum Hunter Resources Corp's stake in natural gas gathering unit Eureka Hunter Holdings, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Shareholders in British insurer RSA are bracing for a lowball bid from prospective suitor Zurich Insurance , putting one of Europe's largest ever insurance deals in doubt.

** Oman's United Finance said on Monday it had rejected a takeover offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services and will not pursue the potential transaction any further.

** Carrefour said on Monday that it is in exclusive negotiations with real estate group Altarea Cogedim to buy all of French e-commerce company Rue du Commerce to boost its non-food online retail business.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel is in exclusive talks with EPH about selling a stake in Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne to the Czech-based company to help fund a facelift.

** Russia's second-biggest gas producer Novatek is close to selling a 9.9 percent stake worth an estimated $1.4 billion in its Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a Chinese investment fund, Kommersant business daily reported on Monday.

** Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said its board has approved a planned merger with the commodities regulator, while also deciding to increase the number of anchor investors allowed for larger public issuances.

** Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatization after needing a state rescue in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

** British online gambling firms GVC Holdings Plc and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said that they continued to be in talks regarding the terms of GVC's offer for Bwin.

** A South Korean state-run bank said it will sell a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co, the country's second-largest brokerage, after the government said it wanted to encourage the formation of larger trading houses.

** British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the company in talks for a $5 billion sale.

** Anglo American is to sell two Chilean copper mines to investment firm Audley Capital for $300 million, the company said, as it delevers its balance sheet to help combat a global slump in commodity prices.

** Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp has entered negotiations with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co for a tie-up over Sharp's struggling display business, the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday ($1 = 1,188.6500 won) (Compiled by Manish Parashar)