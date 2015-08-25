Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1335 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp
said it would sell its Haynesville natural gas assets in
northern Louisiana for $850 million to GEP Haynesville LLC, a
joint venture between GeoSouthern Haynesville and funds managed
by GSO Capital Partners LP.
** Brazil's Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos SA
announced on Tuesday it was selling controlling
stakes in three different energy businesses to the local
subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp for up to 1.9
billion reais ($538 million).
** British retailer Tesco has received three
separate binding bids for its South Korean unit from a
consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co,
Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is in
talks to buy New York-based insurer Assurant Inc's
employee-benefits unit for about $900 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Oil Search Ltd said it is looking for
acquisitions in Papua New Guinea, where it holds the bulk of its
assets, but Managing Director Peter Botten said deals may take
some time as buyer and seller expectations remain wide apart.
** Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, which is
being probed by Hong Kong regulators after its stock suddenly
plunged, will have to convince shareholders about its outlook
after it cut ties with its parent, which last year alone bought
about two-thirds of its solar panel making equipment.
** British insurer RSA said on Tuesday it had
received a revised proposal from rival Zurich Insurance Group
for an all-cash offer at 550 pence a share, valuing
the company at around 5.5 billion pounds ($8.69 billion).
** Britain's competition watchdog said it was minded to
approve Poundland's acquisition of rival 99p Stores,
after it discounted fears the combined 800-strong group would
dominate the value market.
** Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy Italian
air conditioning company DeLclima for 664 million
euros ($768 million) in cash, the latest Asian acquisition in
the European country.
** Food retailer ICA Gruppen has made a cash offer
for the remaining shares in Hemtex as it sees better
opportunities to boost sales and profitability with a wholly
owned subsidiary.
** Commercial International Bank (CIB) said it had
received central bank approval to buy Citigroup's retail
business in Egypt.
($1 = 0.6327 pounds)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)