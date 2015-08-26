(Adds Syngenta, Fraport, PKO BP, Golan Telecom, ISS)
Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. agribusiness leader Monsanto Co on Wednesday
abandoned pursuit of Swiss rival Syngenta AG, which
had rejected a recently sweetened $47 billion offer.
Syngenta AG said its board unanimously rejected a revised
offer from suitor Monsanto.
Syngenta shareholders called on the company's board to
clarify how it intends to make up billions of dollars of lost
shareholder value after Monsanto ditched its bid for the Swiss
group.
** Schlumberger Ltd will buy oilfield equipment
maker Cameron International Corp in a deal valued at
$14.8 billion to streamline supply chains and offer
cost-effective services to oil and gas customers who have
slashed budgets.
** Chinese investment firm Yue Xiu has effectively pulled
out of a deal to buy a unit of lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
, put off by the $8.8 billion asking price amid a sharp
stock market downturn, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power
have agreed in principle on a 5 billion pound ($7.85 billion)
merger to stake a claim to leadership of the online gambling
market in Britain.
** State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 86
percent of shares on offer in state-run Indian Oil Corp
this week, salvaging a $1.4 billion government sale as the
Indian market took its biggest tumble in more than six years.
** BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager
is acquiring a San Francisco-based robo-adviser, FutureAdvisor,
the firm said on Wednesday morning.
** Shareholders in Israeli mobile phone operator Golan
Telecom said on Wednesday they had hired an investment bank to
explore options including putting the company up for sale,
acquiring a competitor or staying independent.
** Greece may wrap up a deal with Germany's Fraport AG
in March for an airports concession the country
promised to award to the private sector, in one of the reforms
required as part of its 86 billion-euro bailout, the Greek
economy minister said on Wednesday.
** Poland has transferred a 1.96 percent stake in the
country's No.1 lender, state-controlled PKO BP, to
state development bank BGK to boost its flagship investment
programme, the Polish treasury ministry said on Wednesday.
** Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company SOCAR had confirmed
its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek gas grid operator
DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the year, Greece's
privatisation agency said on Wednesday.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp has raised its stake in
its Chinese elevator joint venture Marohn to 51 percent from 25
percent, the industrial group said on Wednesday.
** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it agreed to sell
its UK L-Band spectrum to Vodafone Group Plc and
Hutchison 3G UK Ltd in two separate deals.
** German payments company Wirecard AG has joined
the bidding for British rival Worldpay Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L),
Bloomberg reported.
** Perrigo Co Plc's chief executive expressed
confidence on Tuesday that his company's shareholders will
reject rival generic drugmaker Mylan NV's hostile takeover
attempt, and said the offer is not close to what it would take
to get a deal done.
** Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was selling
its widely used Splenda sugar substitute to privately held
Heartland Food Products Group in order to focus on other
consumer brands.
** Argo Infrastructure Partners, a partnership which counts
California pension fund CalSTRS as an investor, said on Tuesday
it completed its first acquisition, a U.S. electrical
transmission company.
** Pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram is disposing
of loss-making Indian unit Cosme Farma Laboratories Ltd to focus
on its South African home market, CEO Kevin Wakeford said on
Wednesday.
** Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on
Wednesday it wants to keep the 6.7 percent stake it holds with
O1 Group in rival Immofinanz, adding that an eventual
merger of the two property companies was still on the table.
** Danish facility service company ISS has decided
to sell a Turkish call centre to Mid Europa Partners for an
undisclosed amount, ISS said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8707 euros)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)