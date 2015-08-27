(Adds Greatbatch, Abbott, ContourGlobal, Rowsley, Goldcorp, Scripps Network, Novo Nordisk; updates Greatbatch, Daimler)

Aug 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd has put in the sole bid for a small Hong Kong lender whose parent BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd wants to sell for $8.8 billion, a record amount for any Hong Kong bank acquisition.

** Medical technology company Greatbatch Inc said it would buy privately owned Lake Region Medical for about $1.73 billion in cash and stock.

** Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories, knocking down a report in the Financial Times, denied on Thursday that it was preparing a bid for medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc .

** BAIC Motor, the Hong-Kong listed passenger car unit of China's Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is in talks with Daimler AG about taking a stake in the German maker of luxury cars, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it has agreed to buy two private biopharmaceutical research companies specialising in diabetes Calibrium LLC and MB2 LLC.

** Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday that they have agreed to form a joint venture to combine and develop neighboring projects in Chile.

** Bulgaria's energy regulator on Thursday approved the power purchasing agreement between U.S. power company ContourGlobal and the Balkan country's public power provider NEK.

** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive bought nearly all remaining shares in Polish broadcaster TVN , planning to delist the company from the Warsaw bourse , a brokerage running the deal said on Thursday.

** Global mining and trading firm Glencore Plc and Australia's Bloomfield Group agreed to acquire Vale's Integra coal mine in Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

** Nippon Life Insurance Co is in "serious" talks to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's insurance business in a deal that could be worth up to $2.5 billion, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

** Ireland's CRH bought U.S. glazing products manufacturer CR Laurence for $1.3 billion on Thursday and said this would be its last acquisition of that size for the next year or two after a surge in M&A.

** Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners has partnered with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings to bid for the South Korea arm of British retailer Tesco, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** French oil major Total has agreed to sell some of its gas pipeline assets in the UK's North Sea to North Sea Midstream Partners, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital, for 585 million pounds ($907 million).

** Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group has bought World Triathlon Corp (WTC), the U.S. owner of the popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for $650 million, the company said on Thursday.

** Britain's Foresight Solar Fund Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 35 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Wiltshire, southwest England, taking the company's net portfolio of solar assets to 322 MW.

** Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's No. 1 buyout firm, is in exclusive talks about a possible acquisition of New Zealand's largest university foundation training provider for about NZ$530 million ($340 million), a source told Reuters on Thursday.

** Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it plans to review the possible purchase of holdings in its competitor Golan Telecom.

** Agri-trader Olam International Ltd, majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, is set to announce a strategic partnership with a Japanese peer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday after Olam halted trading of its stock.

** Tauron, Poland's second-largest power producer, said it was considering buying some of the assets of the troubled Brzeszcze mine but hurdles to a deal remained.

** Half a dozen groups of companies from four continents placed indicative bids by a Thursday deadline for an electricity transmitter in Australia's most populous state, a source told Reuters, a milestone in a record $12 billion privatisation sale.

** Acer Inc founder Stan Shih said he would welcome a takeover of the struggling Taiwanese computer maker after a steep fall in its share price, while warning any potential buyer would pay a heavy price.

** Deutsche Annington Chief Executive Rolf Buch has sought to temper speculation that the German real estate group could make takeover bids for smaller rivals Deutsche Wohnen and LEG Immobilien.

** Singapore property developer Rowsley Ltd is paying 29 million pounds ($44.8 million) for a 75 percent stake in a soccer-themed hotel and restaurant business founded by former Manchester United players including Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)