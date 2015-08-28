(Adds Baxalta, TeliaSonera, Deutsche Postbank, SNS Reaal)
Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** HSBC is dragging its feet on the sale of its
Turkish business to ING Group, two sources familiar
with the matter said, as the bank is no longer in a hurry to
exit Turkey after securing a hefty $5.2 billion for its
Brazilian unit.
** Wells Fargo & Co has emerged as the leading
candidate to buy General Electric Co's railcar financing
unit, Bloomberg reported. A deal to buy the business, which has
more than $4 billion in assets, could be announced by the Sept.
7 U.S. Labor Day holiday, Bloomberg said.
** Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is in talks to buy Ariad
Pharmaceuticals Inc to boost its oncology business,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** The European Commission said on Friday it had approved
DTZ's planned purchase of peer Cushman & Wakefield Inc for an
estimated $2 billion to create one of the world's largest real
estate services companies.
** Mitsubishi Corp's decision to spend $1.1 billion
for one fifth of Olam International is a key vote of
confidence that will allow the Singapore agri-trader to exploit
M&A opportunities thrown up by the slump in the global
commodities market.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent
stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc, taking aim at the
company's spending and capital structure, as well as executive
compensation.
** Mylan NV shareholders on Friday backed the
drugmaker's hostile bid for Perrigo Co, allowing it to
launch a tender offer for the company's shares in the next few
weeks.
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is in advanced
talks about buying Innovation Group for 40 pence a share
in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769
million), the British software company said on Friday.
** Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said it
had agreed to create a Chinese joint venture with Huaxin in a
move that could pave the way for China's approval for Nokia's
proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent.
** TeliaSonera and Telenor are preparing
deeper concessions as they fight for regulatory approval to
merge their Danish telecoms units, after an offer to sell mobile
spectrum to a new player fell short, said two people close to
the situation.
** Deutsche Postbank is looking at areas of
possible continued cooperation with majority owner Deutsche Bank
, which plans to divest the unit next year, Postbank
said on Friday.
** French payments company Ingenico has submitted
a bid to buy UK firm Worldpay, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Friday, as the contest heats up to take control
of Europe's leading payments processor.
** IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
will buy a 21 percent stake in Siliconware Precision
Industries Co Ltd (SPIL), both firms said on Friday,
days after another Taiwan-based Apple Inc supplier said
it wanted to buy into the chip packaging firm.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management made its
first significant investment in Indian infrastructure on Friday,
buying six road and three power projects from India's Gammon
Infrastructure Projects Ltd.
** The Dutch government said on Friday it would demerge the
banking and insurance operations of state-owned bank SNS Reaal,
bringing the bank one step closer to privatization and clearing
the way for the insurer's sale to Chinese buyer Anbang.
** French energy exploration and production company Maurel &
Prom said it was reabsorbing its former Nigerian unit
MPI as a first step towards tripling in size to cope with the
impact of a plunge in the oil price.
** Sharp Corp said it was considering various
options for its liquid crystal display business after a report
said it might sell a majority stake in the struggling operations
to rival Japan Display Inc.
** Auto parts maker Robert Bosch has bought Seeo
Inc, a California-based company that has developed
next-generation lithium-ion batteries that could double the
range of electric cars.
** Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd
, said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire Brazilian
wheat processor Moinho Pacifico. Financial details were not
disclosed.
** Sanlam has started talks about a potential
acquisition in Angola, the company's senior official told
Reuters this week, as South Africa's largest insurer look for
new streams of income to offset slowing growth at home.
** Russia's VTB, the country's second-largest bank
by assets, is selling stakes in a number of power companies on
the Moscow Exchange, the exchange said. The stakes, sold as a
packet, are being sold at no less than 15 billion roubles ($227
million).
** Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, the world's
second biggest healthcare firm by market value, is buying a 73.4
percent stake in India-based Ravindranath GE Medical Associates
Private Ltd for 819 million ringgit ($195 million).
** Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment
processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais
($23.3 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the
holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for
financial transactions.
