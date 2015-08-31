(Adds Investindustrial, Pleasant Lake Partners, Bristol-Myers Squibb; updates Fiat Chrysler, Berkshire Hathaway)

Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:

** It would be "unconscionable" for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) not to pursue a merger with rival General Motors and create a company that can generate $30 billion a year in cash, FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said in a newspaper interview.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a $4.48 billion stake in oil refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N, rebuilding a bet it had made in the energy industry before oil prices fell.

** Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Sunday it would buy back the 19.9 percent stake it sold to Volkswagen AG after an international arbitration court ordered the German automaker to sell its holding. Their planned partnership soured with Japanese automaker accusing VW of seeking to control it and filing for arbitration in November 2011. VW's stake, acquired in January 2010 for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), was worth some $3.8 billion at Friday's closing price.

** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has been discussing for months with French luxury group Kering a possible purchase of its Sergio Rossi shoe brand but a deal is still far away, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

** Chinese financial regulators encouraged listed firms on Monday to merge, offer cash dividends and buy back shares to support volatile stock markets, a joint statement from four government agencies on the market regulator's website showed.

** Investment firm Pleasant Lake Partners LLC offered to buy analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp in a deal valuing the South Korea-based company at about $346 million.

** Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb said it bought rights to a mid-stage fibrosis drug and its privately held developer for up to $1.25 billion, boosting its pipeline for drugs that treat tissue scarring.

** Ageas has agreed to sell its Hong Kong insurance unit to a China-based asset manager JD Capital for HK$10.7 billion ($1.4 billion), the Belgian insurer said in a statement on Sunday, exiting a business it acquired eight years ago.

** German media Group Bertelsmann will consider raising its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, it said on Monday, now that shares in the joint venture with Pearson could come on the market.

** Swiss flavours and fragrances group Givaudan said on Monday it would buy Induchem Holding AG, in a move to strengthen its active cosmetic business.

** German insurer Allianz SE has joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages investments for Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to explore a bid for London City Airport, a source familiar with the process said.

** Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa said on Monday that it opposed plans by its takeover target Anvia to go public and still aimed to increase its stake in its smaller rival.

** Polish utilities are more likely to buy stakes in a special fund partly aimed at rescuing the mining industry than invest directly in troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, PAP news agency quoted the treasury minister as saying.

** Kellogg's South African unit will urge competition authorities to block a proposed merger between rivals Pioneer Foods and Futurelife, regulators said on Monday.