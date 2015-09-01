(Adds Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Saint-Gobain, Novo Banco and others)

Sept 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Ten weeks after closing its $8.4 billion purchase of Synageva BioPharma Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc announced on Tuesday European approval for the key drug acquired through the deal, an enzyme-replacement therapy for an ultra-rare, life threatening disease.

** BG Group plc, which is being acquired by Royal Dutch Shell plc, has put up for sale its 22.2 percent stake in the huge Thai Bongkot offshore gas field valued at around $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** A Swiss court confirmed that Saint-Gobain did not have to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for all the shares of Swiss chemical firm Sika, the French group said on Tuesday.

** The Bank of Portugal has failed to reach an agreement with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co in exclusive talks over the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco and will now open talks with the second-placed bidder.

** Canada's Westport Innovations Inc, which develops motor vehicle engines that run on natural gas, agreed to buy U.S. peer Fuel Systems Solutions Inc in an all-stock deal to diversify from engines for trucks and buses.

** Online gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc stepped up the battle for Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc on Tuesday, submitting a revised takeover proposal as it looks to see off rival interest from GVC Holdings Plc.

** Finland is planning to sell shares in state-owned companies worth about 1.6 billion euros ($1.80 billion) by 2018 to finance growth projects, a senior official said on Tuesday.

** Suitors are not lining up to buy Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, one of its core shareholders said on Tuesday, months having passed since a request by the European Central Bank for it to find a partner.

** British caravan holiday park operator Park Resorts will merge with rival Parkdean Holidays in a deal which will create a combined business worth 960 million pounds ($1.5 billion), Park Resorts' owner Electra Private Equity said.

** Arclin Inc, a maker of resins and other construction-related materials, has hired investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG to explore a sale that could value it at around $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc has about 150-200 billion yen ($1.3 billion-$1.7 billion) that it could spend on acquisitions and alliances by its 2016 fiscal year, its president said, as it aims to become a top-10 global food company in the coming years.

** British support services company Rentokil Initial has continued its North American expansion with its biggest deal in 10 years, agreeing to buy pest control business Steritech for $425 million.

** French oil major Total said it had agreed to sell some of its retail activities in Turkey to diversified conglomerate Demiroren for 325 million euros ($365 million).

** Whirlpool Corp, the world's biggest home appliance company, is set to battle Middleby for Britain's Aga Rangemaster, the maker of range cookers synonymous with affluent British middle-class country life.

** One Equity Partners, the former middle-market private equity arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, is acquiring Augusta Columbia Capital, a buyout firm focused on technology investing, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Copper miner Antofagasta Plc said it would merge its majority-owned unit, Minera Centinela, with its fully-owned subsidiary CCM Encuentro, which owns a sulphide project in northern Chile.

** Malaysia's finance ministry has taken up a substantial stake in defense services provider and contractor Destini Bhd , The Star reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

** Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Tuesday it would acquire a 75-percent stake in struggling competitor Transaero, creating one of the world's largest air transport companies.

** Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it acquired 40 percent of Weetabix Ltd, Britain's largest branded manufacturer of cereals and cereal bars, for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from rising consumer demand in China for healthy food products.

** German home-improvement chain Obi plans to take over most of the sites of its struggling Austrian rival BauMax, Austria's competition authority, BWB, said on Tuesday, adding that Obi would take on the affected staff.

** Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia, with a market listing a leading option, an EQT spokeswoman said.

** Bild tabloid publisher Axel Springer and Korean electronics group Samsung announced a partnership in mobile media including news.

** Trading house Gunvor, which has been selling assets in Russia, has again emerged as the winner of a semi-annual Rosneft tender, traders said on Tuesday.

** Sun International, South Africa's second-biggest hotel and gaming operator, has finalized a merger of its Latin American business with Chile's Dreams SA to create a group valued at about $400 million, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)