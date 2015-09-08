(Adds Blackstone Group, ConocoPhillips, Media General,
Heineken, Concordia Healthcare, Potash Corp, General Electric;
updates RSA)
Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Blackstone Group LP will buy real estate
investment trust Strategic Hotels & Resorts in a deal
valued at $6 billion, attracted by the company's iconic hotel
properties in key locations of the United States.
** Media General Inc said it would buy diversified
media company Meredith Corp for about $2.34 billion to
create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United
States.
** Dutch brewing company Heineken NV has bought a
50 percent stake in U.S.-based beer maker Lagunitas Brewing Co
to expand into the craft beer industry.
** Canada's Concordia Healthcare Corp said
it would buy Amdipharm Mercury Ltd from private equity firm
Cinven for $1.9 billion, boosting its portfolio of drugs to 200
from 20 and giving it a foothold in overseas markets.
** Potash Corp is prepared to launch a hostile
takeover offer for German potash mining rival K+S
under certain conditions, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported.
** General Electric won U.S. and European antitrust
approval to buy Alstom's power unit on condition that
some of the French company's assets would be
sold.
Alstom said it aimed to close the sale of its energy
business to General Electric as early as possible in the fourth
quarter of 2015.
** British lawmakers challenged public officials over
whether they had allowed more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1
billion) of government shares in Royal Bank of Scotland
to be sold too cheaply last month.
** French has raised nearly 200 million euros ($223 million)
by trimming its stake in energy group Engie by a
deadline of the middle of this month.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc, which is trying to
take over Perrigo Pharmaceuticals, said it will go
directly to Perrigo investors starting on Sept. 14 with its $27
billion cash and stock offer for their shares.
** MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it has
agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin Plc for 3.47 billion
pounds ($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal
in as many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas.
** British insurer RSA said it would sell its Latin
American operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about
403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash as it retreats from
secondary markets.
** India's JSW Energy Ltd has signed an accord to
buy a power plant from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd,
the companies said, as India's indebted corporations sell assets
to repair their balance sheets.
** Car designer Pininfarina and Mahindra and
Mahindra are aiming to reach a deal on the sale of the
Italian group to the Indian vehicle maker in the next couple of
weeks, several sources close to the situation said.
** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power
have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2
billion)combination, first set out last month and designed to
secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling
market.
** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's
largest canned tuna maker, said it had signed a joint venture
agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
to tap the Middle Eastern seafood
market.
** Punch Taverns Plc said it would sell its 50
percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to
Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.5 million) in
cash.
** Port operator APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping and
oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has reached an
agreement with Perez y Cia to acquire their majority stake in
the Barcelona-based Grup Maritim TCB and its 11 container
terminals.
** The French government still plans on selling 4 billion
euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year, Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said, adding that it was normal to take market
conditions into account in light of recent turbulence.
** Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd
is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of
bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit
Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.
** Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly
the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a
drugmaker specializing in oncology products, from a consortium
of shareholders to boost its position in the Egyptian market.
** Russian bank Sberbank is planning to sell its
Slovenian unit, mainly because of the small market in the
country, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported, citing
unnamed sources.
** Bank of Yokohama Ltd said it had agreed to merge
with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal
that would create Japan's largest regional bank and spur further
consolidation in the sector.
** Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest
independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil
Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan
that would give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG
projects.
($1 = 1.44 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)