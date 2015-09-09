(Adds Morrisons, Diageo, Valero Energy, BM&FBovespa SA; updates Bombardier, Anglo American Platinum)

Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Insurance claims processing software maker Solera Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners to sell itself, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group Morrisons is pulling out of the fast-growing convenience store sector, agreeing to sell its 140 "M local" shops for 25 million pounds ($38 million) to focus on improving its core larger stores, it said.

** Drinks company Diageo Plc announced plans to buy extra 15.7 percent shares in its Nigeria subsidiary for up to 41.37 billion naira ($208 million), taking its equity stake to 70 percent, Guinness Nigeria said.

** U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp may soon return to its roots as a buyer of refineries, Chief Executive Joe Gorder said.

** Brazil's sole listed exchange BM&FBovespa SA sold part of its stake in partner bourse CME Group Inc to bolster cash.

** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc submitted a $2 cash billion offer to buy United Launch Alliance (ULA), a satellite launch provider jointly held by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is nearing a deal to buy British bank Standard Chartered's Hong Kong pension business for about $400 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Canada's Bombardier has turned down a Chinese offer to buy up to 100 percent of its prized rail unit, documents seen by Reuters show, underscoring its reluctance to cede control of the unit to a state-owned Chinese buyer at this juncture.

** German lighting group Osram has agreed to sell its 13.5 percent stake in China's Foshan Electrical and Lighting for more than 350 million euros ($390 million), a premium of about 30 percent to its market value.

** Turkey's Renaissance Construction said it would slash its takeover offer for Ballast Nedam by 80 percent after the Dutch builder issued a new profit warning.

** Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sold the labour-intensive South African Rustenburg mine that produces about a third of its annual output for 4.5 billion rand ($331 million) to bullion producer Sibanye Gold.

** Polish chemicals maker Synthos may submit an offer to buy the troubled state-run Brzeszcze coal mine, Michal Solowow, Synthos major shareholder said.

** The family owners of German shoe chain Reno are seeking to find a buyer for the company by the end of the year, Chief Executive and co-owner Matthias Haendle told Reuters.

** Indonesia's largest telecoms firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk said it was scrapping a share-swap deal that would have given a 49 percent stake in the state-controlled company's tower operator unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. ($1 = 13.60 rand) ($1 = 0.90 euros) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)