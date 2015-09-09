(Adds Morrisons, Diageo, Valero Energy, BM&FBovespa SA; updates
Bombardier, Anglo American Platinum)
Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Insurance claims processing software maker Solera
Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with private equity
firms Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners to sell itself,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group Morrisons
is pulling out of the fast-growing convenience store
sector, agreeing to sell its 140 "M local" shops for 25 million
pounds ($38 million) to focus on improving its core larger
stores, it said.
** Drinks company Diageo Plc announced plans to buy
extra 15.7 percent shares in its Nigeria subsidiary for up to
41.37 billion naira ($208 million), taking its equity stake to
70 percent, Guinness Nigeria said.
** U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp may soon return
to its roots as a buyer of refineries, Chief Executive Joe
Gorder said.
** Brazil's sole listed exchange BM&FBovespa SA
sold part of its stake in partner bourse CME Group Inc
to bolster cash.
** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc submitted a $2
cash billion offer to buy United Launch Alliance (ULA), a
satellite launch provider jointly held by Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is
nearing a deal to buy British bank Standard Chartered's
Hong Kong pension business for about $400 million, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Canada's Bombardier has turned down a Chinese
offer to buy up to 100 percent of its prized rail unit,
documents seen by Reuters show, underscoring its reluctance to
cede control of the unit to a state-owned Chinese buyer at this
juncture.
** German lighting group Osram has agreed to sell
its 13.5 percent stake in China's Foshan Electrical and Lighting
for more than 350 million euros ($390 million), a
premium of about 30 percent to its market value.
** Turkey's Renaissance Construction said it would slash its
takeover offer for Ballast Nedam by 80 percent after
the Dutch builder issued a new profit warning.
** Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sold the
labour-intensive South African Rustenburg mine that produces
about a third of its annual output for 4.5 billion rand ($331
million) to bullion producer Sibanye Gold.
** Polish chemicals maker Synthos may submit an
offer to buy the troubled state-run Brzeszcze coal mine, Michal
Solowow, Synthos major shareholder said.
** The family owners of German shoe chain Reno are seeking
to find a buyer for the company by the end of the year, Chief
Executive and co-owner Matthias Haendle told Reuters.
** Indonesia's largest telecoms firm PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk said it was scrapping a
share-swap deal that would have given a 49 percent stake in the
state-controlled company's tower operator unit to PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk.
($1 = 13.60 rand)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)