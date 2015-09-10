(Adds Avon, GE, Barclays, 3M, MillerCoors, America Movil)

Sept 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Avon Products Inc, which sells cosmetics door-to-door, is in talks with private equity firms about an investment through a stake sale in the struggling company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** General Electric Co said it would seek to sell its asset management arm, as the U.S. conglomerate continues to make moves to focus on its industrial products.

** The Irish government plans to sell a 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks after elections next year and should recover 3-4 billion euros of its bailout funds before taking account of the share sale, it said.

** Barclays is in advanced talks to sell its Italian retail network and a portfolio of Italian mortgages worth 4 billion euros ($4.46 billion) in two separate auctions, people familiar with the process said.

** MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing, said it was buying a majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co, adding to its portfolio of craft beers.

** U.S. diversified manufacturer 3M Co said it was exploring a sale or spinoff of its healthcare data and software business.

** Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said it had completed a placement of 750 million euros ($840.15 million) worth of bonds convertible into shares of Dutch telco KPN .

** U.S.-based investor the Gores Group has put German car parts maker Hay up for sale in a potential 400-million-euro ($448 million) deal, several people familiar with the deal said.

** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 14 whether to clear U.S. chipmaker Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp.

** Daimler is in talks with BAIC Motor about allowing the Chinese partner to take a stake in the German carmaker although the outcome remains uncertain, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.

** German speciality chemicals company Lanxess is in talks to put its main synthetic rubber business into a joint venture with petrochemicals group Ineos, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Taiwan chip packaging firm Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) urged shareholders to reject a bid by larger rival Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) to buy a stake, saying the at least T$30 billion ($924 million) offer price was too low.

** French oil major Total said it agreed to sell a majority stake of 50 percent plus one share in Geosel Manosque to a 50-50 consortium of EDF Invest and Ardian as part of its $10 billon disposal plan.

** CEFC China Energy Co, a privately owned energy and financial services firm, has bought 10 percent of Travel Service Airlines and plans to eventually increase its stake in the Czech company to 49.92 percent, ch-aviation reported.

** Czech energy group EPH is not currently in talks to buy Poland-based PKN Orlen's stake in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol, EPH's chairman was quoted as saying.

** Poland is in talks with a private investor regarding a new company to be forged from nearly bankrupt Kompania Weglowa, Europe's largest coal miner, the deputy treasury minister was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 32.47 Taiwan dollars)