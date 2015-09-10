Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** Avon Products Inc, which sells cosmetics door-to-door, is in talks with private equity firms about an investment through a stake sale in the struggling company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** General Electric Co said it would seek to sell its asset management arm, as the U.S. conglomerate continues to make moves to focus on its industrial products.
** The Irish government plans to sell a 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks after elections next year and should recover 3-4 billion euros of its bailout funds before taking account of the share sale, it said.
** Barclays is in advanced talks to sell its Italian retail network and a portfolio of Italian mortgages worth 4 billion euros ($4.46 billion) in two separate auctions, people familiar with the process said.
** MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller and Molson Coors Brewing, said it was buying a majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co, adding to its portfolio of craft beers.
** U.S. diversified manufacturer 3M Co said it was exploring a sale or spinoff of its healthcare data and software business.
** Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said it had completed a placement of 750 million euros ($840.15 million) worth of bonds convertible into shares of Dutch telco KPN .
** U.S.-based investor the Gores Group has put German car parts maker Hay up for sale in a potential 400-million-euro ($448 million) deal, several people familiar with the deal said.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 14 whether to clear U.S. chipmaker Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp.
** Daimler is in talks with BAIC Motor about allowing the Chinese partner to take a stake in the German carmaker although the outcome remains uncertain, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
** German speciality chemicals company Lanxess is in talks to put its main synthetic rubber business into a joint venture with petrochemicals group Ineos, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Taiwan chip packaging firm Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) urged shareholders to reject a bid by larger rival Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) to buy a stake, saying the at least T$30 billion ($924 million) offer price was too low.
** French oil major Total said it agreed to sell a majority stake of 50 percent plus one share in Geosel Manosque to a 50-50 consortium of EDF Invest and Ardian as part of its $10 billon disposal plan.
** CEFC China Energy Co, a privately owned energy and financial services firm, has bought 10 percent of Travel Service Airlines and plans to eventually increase its stake in the Czech company to 49.92 percent, ch-aviation reported.
** Czech energy group EPH is not currently in talks to buy Poland-based PKN Orlen's stake in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol, EPH's chairman was quoted as saying.
** Poland is in talks with a private investor regarding a new company to be forged from nearly bankrupt Kompania Weglowa, Europe's largest coal miner, the deputy treasury minister was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 32.47 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.