Sept 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Microsoft in talks to buy troubled company Advanced Micro Devices, according to tech blog Fudzilla.

** Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), wants to buy more U.S. commercial lenders and asset management firms, a top official said, citing the two segments as areas where the Tokyo-based bank still lacks scale.

** Blackstone Group LP is once again taking a look at bidding for NCR Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** TeliaSonera and Telenor have abandoned their planned merger in Denmark because of stiff opposition from European regulators, raising concerns that larger mobile telecom deals pending in the UK and Italy might also run into trouble.

** Norwegian consumer goods maker Orkla won't sell its food ingredients business, Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka said.

** Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's search for a buyer has so far been fruitless and no deal is expected before next year, partly because of uncertainty over new capital requirements being set by the European Central Bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** China's Fosun International is not prepared to negotiate the purchase of Portugal's Novo Banco on the basis of an increased bid price as requested by the Portuguese central bank, a source close to the process said.

** Swiss drugmaker Actelion Ltd has initiated preliminary discussions with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma Inc , marking the latest bout of deal-making in a healthcare sector that has seen a wave of recent takeovers.

** French Do-It-Yourself chain Bricorama said it had made an approach to take over French rival Mr Bricolage with a 15 euro per share offer, valuing the company at around 155 million euros ($175 million).

** Aldermore Group Plc's two largest shareholders together sold a 15 percent stake in the UK bank for 145.5 million pounds ($224 million), joint bookrunners RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank said.

** Japan's largest private life insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co said it would buy smaller rival Mitsui Life Insurance Co in the first major deal involving local life insurers in just over a decade.

** The Bank of Portugal said negotiations with China's Fosun International over the sale of Novo Banco were proceeding and it would announce the results when ready, denying a report that the talks had been suspended.