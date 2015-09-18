(Adds Hutchison Whampoa, Anheuser-Busch, Shanghai Jin Jiang,
PetCo, Volkswagen, Begendik, William Demant, Serum Institute of
India, Blackstone)
Sept 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Hutchison Whampoa is set to face an extensive
EU investigation over its bid for Telefonica's British
unit and is prepared to sell network capacity and frequencies to
head off antitrust concerns, three sources said on Friday. The
planned 10.3-billion-pound ($16 billion) acquisition of
Telefonica's O2 business would make Hutchison the top mobile
operator in Britain
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA reached out to SABMiller
Plc's largest shareholder, Altria Group Inc,
before making a takeover approach, Bloomberg reported.
** Petco Holdings Inc is exploring the possibility of being
acquired by PetSmart Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter, in a merger that could create a company that accounts
for 30 percent of U.S. pet specialty supplies stores.
** Chinese hotel operator Shanghai Jin Jiang
plans to buy an 81 percent stake in Keystone Lodging
Holdings for 8.3 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) to gain a stronger
foothold in the country's expanding domestic travel business.
** Volkswagen and minority shareholders in its
trucks subsidiary MAN are both contesting a court
ruling over how much the carmaker must offer to buy out the
remaining MAN shareholders, they said on Friday.
** Antero Resources Corp said it would sell its
business that delivers fresh water to the shale industry to its
master limited partnership Antero Midstream Partners LP
in a deal valued at $1.05 billion including debt.
** Turkish food retailer Begendik plans to buy 10 stores
from rival Tesco Kipa this year, its CEO said on
Friday, part of expansion plans that could lead to a tie-up with
a foreign investor, potentially from Iran, and a stock market
listing.
** UDG Healthcare Plc said it would sell its Irish
drug distribution businesses to U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson
Corp for 407.5 million euros ($466 million) to cut debt
and raise funds for acquisitions.
** China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) is buying a
controlling stake in Jakarta-based PT Bank Windu Kentjana
International Tbk PT, in a rare case of a foreign bank
being allowed to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian
lender.
** Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding
said on Friday that France's competition authority has approved
its acquisition of French hearing aid retailer Audika Groupe
.
** Asia's largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of
India Ltd, is in talks with private equity firms to sell a stake
of as much as 10 percent in the unlisted group, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
** Blackstone is not looking at a possible investment
in Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa ABG.MC, a spokesman
for the investment fund said on Friday, denying an earlier media
report.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)