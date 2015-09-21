(Adds Time Warner Cable and Tauron Polska Energia)

Sept 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Time Warner Cable Inc's shareholders approved the company's $56 billion takeover by Charter Communications Inc , according to preliminary votes at a special shareholder meeting.

** Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and a consortium led by state-controlled energy firm Tauron Polska Energia could tie up to buy troubled state-run Brzeszcze coal mine, Tauron said.

** Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust said it agreed to merge with Colony American Homes Inc, a provider of single family residences for rent, in an all-stock deal. Starwood Waypoint will issue 64.9 million of its shares for all outstanding shares of Colony American. This values Colony American at about $1.48 billion, based on Starwood Waypoint's Friday close of $22.75.

** Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion) as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies

** Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said on Sunday it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio.

** Swedish buyout group EQT has received offers for its Dutch oil storage group Koole Terminals, valuing the business at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), several people familiar with the deal said.

** Germany's Symrise is buying Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for at least $397 million from buyout firm TorQuest, part of a push into plant-based ingredients for its fragrances and flavors.

** French oil and gas company Total said on Monday that it had sold 10 percent of its the planned 180,000 barrels-per-day capacity Fort Hills project to Suncor Energy for around $230 million.

** Austrian property group CA Immo said on Monday that it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a business park at Warsaw airport to its partner in the project, UBM Development , for more than 80 million euros ($90.5 million)

** Private equity firm EMR Capital has teamed up with the former head of Equinox Minerals to buy a small Australian copper mine for up to A$15 million ($10.8 million) plus taking on about A$40 million in rehabilitation bond costs, the companies said in a joint statement.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired about a 10 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings, the financial services arm of Indian building firm Larsen & Toubro , a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

** Brazilian health and hygiene company Hypermarcas SA is considering adding more consumer good operations to its planned spin-off of its diaper unit, in an effort to reduce debt and sharpen the company's focus on healthcare, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday.

** Mister Spex, Germany's biggest online eyewear retailer, may either list on the stock exchange or sell a majority stake to an investor over the next three years, its chief executive told a German weekly.

** Warner Brothers and investment firm China Media Capital (CMC) are forming a joint venture to develop Chinese-language movies, adding to a wave of tie-ups between Hollywood studios and Chinese partners to tap China's fast-growing box office.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered to buy Sharp Corp's struggling liquid panel display business and plans to seek funding from Apple Inc, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. The report did not specify how much Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, was willing to pay for the loss-making operations.

** Telecom Italia is open to all options regarding its Inwit tower unit, the chief executive of the Italian telecoms group said on Monday, adding there was "strong interest" for it but no offer on the table. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)