(Adds Blackstone Group, Ivanhoe Mines, Newmont Mining Corp,
Patriot Coal, Korian, Meggitt, Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Serum
Institute)
Sept 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday:
** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has so far
not been able to reach a deal to acquire NCR Corp or
find a partner to help fund a bid worth up to $10 billion,
including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
** Democratic Republic of Congo's government supports
Ivanhoe Mines' $400 million sale of a stake in its
Kamoa copper mine to China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS, it said on
Tuesday, dropping earlier objections to the deal.
** Newmont Mining Corp is not interested in buying
the U.S. assets Barrick Gold has put up for sale, but
would be keen on Barrick's 50 percent stake in an Australian
mine at the right price, Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said.
** Patriot Coal said Blackhawk Mining won a
bankruptcy auction for the majority of its assets but did not
disclose the terms.
** French nursing home operators Korian and
DomusVi are bidding for German peer Casa Reha as they seek to
increase their presence in Europe's biggest economy, people
familiar with the matter said.
** British engineering firm Meggitt said it agreed
to buy a division of U.S.-based aerospace components company
EDAC for $340 million, building on another acquisition it made
last month to create a scale player in the sector.
** Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA said it is in
the last stages of talks to sell a minority stake in a natural
gas distribution holding company to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd, in
its drive to dispose of over $13 billion worth of non-essential
assets by the end-2017.
** Asia's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India
Ltd, has halted plans to sell a minority stake in the company,
as global market volatility has dented the appetite of private
equity and sovereign wealth funds for big-ticket investments,
its CEO said.
** Germany's Lanxess sold 50 percent of its
synthetic-rubber business, the world's largest, to Saudi Aramco
, partnering with the leading oil firm to gain better
access to petrochemical raw materials. The deal values the joint
venture that the two companies will set up in the Netherlands at
2.75 billion euros ($3.1 billion) and operational control will
be assumed by Lanxess, the German group said.
** India's cabinet cleared on Tuesday the purchase of Boeing
Co's Apache and Chinook helicopters in a deal worth
around $2.5 billion, two government sources said, in a boost to
defense ties with the United States.
** Specialty chemicals maker Ashland Inc said it
would spin off its engine lubricants unit into a publicly traded
company, Valvoline, to focus on its higher margin businesses.
** South African private education group Curro Holdings
has acquired its first school outside its home market,
the company said on Tuesday, signaling that it wants to expand
into the rest of the continent. Curro, which abandoned a
takeover bid for smaller rival Advtech in July, will
pay 180 million rand ($13 million) for Windhoek Gymnasium, an
independent school in the capital of neighboring Namibia.
** Swedish utility Vattenfall asked potential
bidders to express their interest in the company's German
lignite plants, which the group put up for sale following large
writedowns and a radical shift in the country's energy policy.
** British American Tobacco Plc said it would buy
Poland's CHIC Group, owner of Europe's largest e-cigarette
retailing network, and signed a vapor technology-sharing term
sheet with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co, a unit of Reynolds American
Inc.
** Qatar National Bank (QNB) has halted talks with
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to buy its Malaysian unit,
the Gulf Arab region's largest bank said on Tuesday.
** Spain's Cellnex is working on a possible offer
for telecom tower group Inwit, controlled by Telecom
Italia, several sources close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)