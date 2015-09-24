(Adds A2A, CVC Capital, Schlumberger, Repsol, RioCan REIT;
updates Raiffeisen Bank)
Sept 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has
presented a non-binding offer to buy 51 percent of smaller peer
Linea Group Holding, the A2A chairman said.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans
to spend at least 100 million euros ($113 million) on another
takeover in Poland next year after its purchase of an energy
distributor, a top executive told Reuters.
** U.S. company Schlumberger said it does not intend
to extend the pending agreement to acquire a minority equity
interest in Eurasia Drilling once the current
extension expires on Sept. 30.
** Spanish oil major Repsol is not studying any
potential sale of part or all of its stake in Gas Natural
, a spokesman said, denying press reports about such a
possibility.
** Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
will end a joint venture with Kimco Realty Corp and buy
its stake in 22 Canadian properties for C$715 million ($533.7
million).
** Coca-Cola Co said its Coca-Cola Refreshments
bottling unit was considering selling nine plants in the United
States to three independent bottlers to reduce costs.
** Toshiba Corp said it would sell stakes of 5
percent each in two white goods manufacturing units to China's
Skyworth Digital Holdings, a move that comes amid a
revamp of its operations in the wake of a $1.3 billion
accounting scandal. The sale is part of broad agreement in which
Toshiba will use the Chinese electronics maker and retailer's
local distribution network to sell refrigerators, washing
machines and vacuum cleaners while winding down two China sales
units.
** Hyundai Motor Co Vice Chairman and
heir-apparent Chung Eui-sun bought shares worth about 500
billion won ($420 million) in a move that could help lay the
groundwork for succession at the family-run South Korean
automaker.
** Lockheed Martin Corp said that U.S. officials
have approved its $9 billion takeover of Black Hawk helicopter
maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp.
** Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC) said it would
sell up to 1 billion yuan ($156.7 million) of three-year,
renminbi-denominated "panda bonds" in China's interbank bond
market on Sept. 29, the first foreign bank to issue such bonds
in the country.
** Cisco Systems Inc said it would form a joint
venture with Chinese server maker Inspur to sell networking and
cloud computing products in China, where the Silicon Valley firm
faces political pressure and declining sales. Cisco and Inspur
said they would invest $100 million in the project.
** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it sold its stake
in Siam Cement Pcl, raising 4.46 billion baht ($122.76
million) to help to cover provisions for loans to struggling
steel firm Sahaviriya Steel Industries.
** British single price retailer Poundland launched
on Thursday a 50 million pound ($76.3 million) share placement
to fund its purchase of smaller rival 99p Stores and cautioned
that first-half profit would fall short of last year's level.
** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said it was
selling its Indian private banking unit to a company led by the
head of the business, Shiv Gupta, as the British bank pulls back
from some foreign markets to focus on UK retail and commercial
banking.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International said on
Thursday it had agreed to sell its Zuno Bank unit in the Czech
Republic and Slovakia to the parent company of the Alfa Banking
Group.
** Russia's second-largest bank by assets VTB said
it had canceled the merger of its subsidiary in Angola with
Angola's Banco Privado Atlantico.
** Hungary aims to sell a majority stake in loss-making
lender MKB Bank by the end of the year after spinning off bad
loan portfolios, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)