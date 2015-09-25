(Adds HollyFrontier Corp, Volkswagen, Telecom Italia,
QuironSalud; updates Heineken)
Sept 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Telecom Italia's board has given a mandate to
the CEO to explore options to extract value from its telecom
tower group Inwit, the Italian phone company said,
paving the way for the sale of the unit.
** Spanish hospital group QuironSalud, which is 61 percent
owned by private equity firm CVC, is studying the sale
of part of its real estate assets.
** EU antitrust regulators have opened an extensive
investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples' $6.3
billion bid for rival Office Depot as they warned about
possible price hikes as a result of the deal.
** Japan Tobacco Inc is in advanced talks to buy
assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc
, including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco
brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc is considering
raising its $2 billion offer for United Launch Alliance, a
rocket launch venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp, but faces big hurdles after a public rejection of
the bid last week, according to multiple sources familiar with
the matter.
** The EU antitrust regulator will reach a decision on U.S.
data center operator Equinix Inc's 2.4-billion-pound
($3.7 billion) bid for British rival TelecityGroup by
Oct. 29, according to a filing on its website on Friday.
** Britain is considering selling the Channel 4 public
broadcaster as part of its drive to pay down debt, a government
official has accidentally revealed. The Financial Times reported
earlier this year that a sale of Channel 4 could raise more than
1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion)
** U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for
Quintain Estate and Development Plc to about 745 million
pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday after comments from an activist
shareholder threatened to demolish its takeover plans.
** Spain's Repsol has agreed to sell 10 percent of
Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos to France's Ardian for 325
million euros ($361.92 million), a source told Reuters on
Friday.
** Heineken has set up a joint venture with
Africa-focused trading firm CFAO in Ivory Coast and
laid the foundation stone for a new brewery there. The world's
third-largest beer maker, which will own 51 percent of the new
Brassivoire venture, said the partners would invest 100 billion
CFA francs ($172 million) in the brewery.
** Czech electricity producer CEZ and its Turkish
joint-venture partner Akkok have sold the 81-megawatt Akocak
hydro power plant in Turkey, CEZ said on Friday. CEZ - a
minority shareholder in the Akenerji joint venture -
will get a share of the $80.5 million selling price, said a CEZ
spokeswoman, adding that the buyer was Canakci HES Elektrik
Uretim Anonim Sirketi.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)