(Adds General Motors, Charterhouse)

March 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Friday:

** General Motors Co said it is buying Cruise Automation, a San Francisco self-driving vehicle startup, the latest move by the auto company as it competes with Silicon Valley to develop self-driving cars that could be used in ride-sharing fleets.

** Private equity house Charterhouse is to sell Italian generic drugs firm Doc Generici to fellow buyout firm CVC, the companies said.

** French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 24.9 percent, just below the 25 percent threshold that would force it to launch a takeover bid, according to a filing with U.S. market authorities.

** Swedish utility company Vattenfall is struggling to attract buyers for its lignite mines and power plants in eastern Germany with less than a week left to submit binding offers, sources close to the matter said.

** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual will split into its four main businesses and may list its emerging market and wealth management arms, it said.

** Royal Dutch Shell has appointed investment bank Lazard to advise it on a $30 billion asset sale program following its acquisition of BG Group last month, several banking and industry sources said.

** South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group submitted an initial bid for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA's Vietnam retail chain Big C, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** United Airlines and Air New Zealand have struck a revenue-sharing agreement, the companies said on Friday, as airlines boost flights to New Zealand's fast-growing tourism market. ($1 = 0.70 pound) (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)