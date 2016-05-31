(Adds Great Plains Energy, Nestle, Rosneft, Deutsche Boerse, Total and others)

May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Great Plains Energy Inc, the owner of regulated power utility Kansas City Power & Light, will buy rival Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion in what is the largest deal in the U.S. power distribution market so far this year.

** Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, in a cash deal valued at about $1.79 billion.

** Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is stepping up its push into medicine with a global deal worth up to 100 million euros ($111 million) to develop and market an experimental milk allergy test for infants.

The Swiss group will pay DBV Technologies 10 million euros upfront for rights to its skin patch test for cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA), with the balance depending on successful development, the two companies said.

** Deutsche Boerse could become a takeover target if its planned $30 billion tie-up with London Stock Exchange Group Plc flopped, the German exchange operator's chief executive warned.

** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said it had completed the deal to sell a 15 percent stake in Vankor oilfield in East Siberia to India's ONGC for $1.27 billion.

** French major Total has agreed to buy East African oil retailer Gulf Africa Petroleum Corp (Gapco) from India's Reliance Industries for an undisclosed amount as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the continent.

** Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he would welcome an alternative offer for industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese home-appliance maker Midea's 4.5 billion-euro ($5 billion) takeover bid.

** French oil services company Technip has signed a deal worth $500 million with a consortium that includes Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) and Italy's oil and gas major ENI to refurbish an offshore oil platform.

** British buyout group 3i has bought German car parts maker Schlemmer from investor Hannover Finanz in a deal valuing the company at more than 400 million euros ($446 million), according to a source familiar with the transaction.

** Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc will buy U.S.-based Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc in a cash deal valued at about $1.5 billion, to gain access to an investigational product in development for treating acute myeloid leukemia.

** Austrian Post is in negotiations with Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras Kargo on increasing its stake in the company, its Chief Executive Georg Poelzl said.

** Virgin Australia said on Tuesday that China's HNA Aviation would buy a major stake, giving a vital cash injection and greater access to the surging Chinese tourism market just as top shareholder Air New Zealand plans to sell out.

** AIA Group and Britain's Prudential Plc are among insurers considering bids to buy at least 49 percent of the $3 billion insurance unit of Thai lender Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Iran will soon sign a $3 billion investment deal with Turkish private companies on building a 5,000 megawatt power plant in Iran, Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper cited the Iranian deputy energy minister as saying on Tuesday.

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has told vendors on its Tmall website to stop selling medicine, saying a local regulator has issued an "urgent" directive halting drug sales via third-party platforms. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)