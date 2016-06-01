(Adds Salesforce, CDC, Bridgeport, Portugal banks, Imperial Holdings and others)

June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy Demandware Inc, whose software is used by businesses to run e-commerce websites, for about $2.8 billion.

** Caisse des Depots (CDC), the French state-owned bank, is considering selling all or a part of its stake in motorway operator Sanef, majority owned by Spain's Abertis, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** British private equity firm Bridgeport has acquired Turkish dried fruit and nuts producer Peyman from its founders and Turkey's Esas Holding, it said on Wednesday, in a deal sources said was worth about $110 million.

** Portugal's banks are vulnerable to takeovers due to their low profitability, as they struggle to grow under the weight of large non-performing loans, Bank of Portugal governor Carlos Costa wrote on Wednesday.

** South African logistics group Imperial Holdings will buy a British express delivery service for 3.8 billion rand ($242 million) to continue its expansion beyond its home market, the firm said on Wednesday.

** Private equity fund EISER Infrastructure Partners said it had agreed to sell Italian gas pipeline group Societa Gasdotti Italia to an Italy-based unit of the Macquarie group.

** Germany is trying to coordinate an alternative offer for industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd's 4.5 billion euro takeover bid, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

** Toyota Motor Corp is in talks to buy two robotics divisions from Google parent Alphabet Inc, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group has withdrawn its application for its planned acquisition of Fidelity & Guaranty Life after failing to provide information requested for processing the deal, New York state's financial services regulator said on Tuesday.

** China's Suning Commerce Group is leading a race to buy UK-based Stellar Group, one of the world's leading soccer agencies, a person with knowledge of the talks said, even as the retail giant is set to also invest in Italian club Inter Milan.

** France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS is proposing an alliance with industrial group Thyssenkrupp , its strategy chief told a German newspaper.

** Taiwanese regulators have cleared Foxconn's $3.5 billion acquisition of Sharp Corp, paving the way for the world's largest electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier to begin the task of trying to turn around the Japanese display maker in the face of slowing smartphone sales.

** Australia's competition watchdog said it would review a bid by a consortium led by IFM Investors for the Port of Melbourne, Australia's largest container port, as clouds begin to form over a privatization designed to raise $4 billion or more.

** Thailand's Amata B. Grimm Power Group is partnering with Global Power Synergy PCL to bid for more than 51 percent of Indonesia's Medco Power, Amata B. Grimm Power's president told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Sun International, South Africa's second-biggest hotel and casino operator, has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of Dreams SA, a casino group in Chile, the company said on Wednesday.

** Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Airbus Group SE, Europe's largest aerospace company, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

** A change of chief executive at Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas has accelerated plans for controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium SA to break up the company, a source close to the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.

** China's foreign exchange regulator said that Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd's bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp did not have to clear foreign currency hurdles. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)