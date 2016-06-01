(Adds Salesforce, CDC, Bridgeport, Portugal banks, Imperial
Holdings and others)
June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
** Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc
said it would buy Demandware Inc, whose software is
used by businesses to run e-commerce websites, for about $2.8
billion.
** Caisse des Depots (CDC), the French state-owned bank, is
considering selling all or a part of its stake in motorway
operator Sanef, majority owned by Spain's Abertis,
three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** British private equity firm Bridgeport has acquired
Turkish dried fruit and nuts producer Peyman from its founders
and Turkey's Esas Holding, it said on Wednesday, in a deal
sources said was worth about $110 million.
** Portugal's banks are vulnerable to takeovers due to their
low profitability, as they struggle to grow under the weight of
large non-performing loans, Bank of Portugal governor Carlos
Costa wrote on Wednesday.
** South African logistics group Imperial Holdings
will buy a British express delivery service for 3.8 billion rand
($242 million) to continue its expansion beyond its home market,
the firm said on Wednesday.
** Private equity fund EISER Infrastructure Partners said
it had agreed to sell Italian gas pipeline group Societa
Gasdotti Italia to an Italy-based unit of the Macquarie group.
** Germany is trying to coordinate an alternative offer for
industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese home
appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd's 4.5 billion
euro takeover bid, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
** Toyota Motor Corp is in talks to buy two
robotics divisions from Google parent Alphabet Inc,
the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group has withdrawn
its application for its planned acquisition of Fidelity &
Guaranty Life after failing to provide information
requested for processing the deal, New York state's financial
services regulator said on Tuesday.
** China's Suning Commerce Group is leading a
race to buy UK-based Stellar Group, one of the world's leading
soccer agencies, a person with knowledge of the talks said, even
as the retail giant is set to also invest in Italian club Inter
Milan.
** France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS is
proposing an alliance with industrial group Thyssenkrupp
, its strategy chief told a German newspaper.
** Taiwanese regulators have cleared Foxconn's
$3.5 billion acquisition of Sharp Corp, paving the way
for the world's largest electronics manufacturer and major Apple
Inc supplier to begin the task of trying to turn around
the Japanese display maker in the face of slowing smartphone
sales.
** Australia's competition watchdog said it would review a
bid by a consortium led by IFM Investors for the Port of
Melbourne, Australia's largest container port, as clouds begin
to form over a privatization designed to raise $4 billion or
more.
** Thailand's Amata B. Grimm Power Group is partnering with
Global Power Synergy PCL to bid for more than 51
percent of Indonesia's Medco Power, Amata B. Grimm Power's
president told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Sun International, South Africa's second-biggest
hotel and casino operator, has received regulatory approval for
its acquisition of Dreams SA, a casino group in Chile, the
company said on Wednesday.
** Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in
Airbus Group SE, Europe's largest aerospace company, a
senior German government official said on Tuesday.
** A change of chief executive at Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas has accelerated plans for controlling shareholders
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium SA
to break up the company, a source close to the Japanese
firm said on Tuesday.
** China's foreign exchange regulator said that Zoomlion
Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd's bid for
U.S. crane maker Terex Corp did not have to
clear foreign currency hurdles.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)