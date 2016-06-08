(Adds Wal-Mart Stores, Aramco, BASF, Polycom, Sanofi, Williams Cos, Penn West Petroleum, Veneto Banca, HSBC Holdings)

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** German generic drug maker Stada Arzneimittel AG said it had not held talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners over a potential buyout, denying a media report from two weeks ago.

** Buyout groups are vying for a stake in German clinic chain Schoen, expected to value the family-owned company at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) as the German market continues to consolidate, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Ousted LendingClub Corp CEO and co-founder Renaud Laplanche has been speaking to private equity firms and banks about financing a potential buyout of the online lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Yahoo Inc has hired boutique investment bank Black Stone IP LLC to sell about 3,000 of the internet company's patents, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** E.ON SE Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen asked shareholders to back the utility's plans to spin off Uniper, the operator of its conventional energy business, ahead of a vote at the annual shareholders meeting.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in advanced discussions to acquire Acrisure LLC, in a deal that could value the U.S. insurance brokerage at well over $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Reservoir Minerals, a small mining company that is the target of a friendly takeover, said on Tuesday it had received an unsolicited $130 million financing proposal from Shandong Xiangguang Group, a China-based shareholder.

** China's Ministry of Commerce has removed restrictions on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's deal in 2012 to raise its stake in online supermarket Yihaodian, and said the move would not impact the already competitive market.

** Investment banks are jostling to take part in the listing of a chunk of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco as a portal to the lucrative deals they expect to flow from the kingdom's plan to revamp its economy.

** BASF, which has so far kept out of a consolidation push among global seeds and pesticides groups, said its business model was not affected by rival Bayer's plans to buy Monsanto.

** Polycom Inc said it received a revised offer from a private equity firm - the third time the bidder has revised its offer since the video conferencing equipment maker agreed to be acquired by Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

** Sanofi said it aims to remove the board of takeover target Medivation by Aug. 1 at the latest.

** Williams Cos Inc said it will cut its dividend next quarter if a deal to sell itself to rival U.S pipeline peer Energy Transfer Equity LP falls through.

** Canadian energy producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd has received at least four bids from companies for its Viking light oil assets as it races to avoid a default, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Veneto Banca will seek a merger after it has completed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share sale needed to stave off the risk of being wound down, its chief executive said.

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog, Cade, approved Banco Bradesco SA's purchase of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit under some conditions, marking the latest departure of a foreign lender from one of the world's most concentrated banking markets. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)