(Adds LinkedIn, Hotel Lotte, Meerwind, AC Milan, Asia Aviation, Canar, Plum LLP, Areva)

June 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Microsoft Corp agreed to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion in its biggest-ever deal, combining the software giant's fast-growing cloud services business with the world's largest online network for professionals.

** U.S. telecommunications rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are set to go through to the third and final round of bidding in the auction for Yahoo Inc's core internet assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Siemens has no interest in becoming a white knight for German robot maker Kuka, which is the target of a 4.5 billion euro ($5.06 billion) takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea, Siemens' chief executive said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that she would not try to prevent a Chinese takeover of Kuka but also left the door open to German firms making a counter-offer.

** South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said it was indefinitely postponing its IPO worth up to $4.5 billion, as the wider Lotte Group reeled from the impact of a series of raids on group firms by prosecutors.

** China Three Gorges, which operates the world's largest hydropower plant on China's Yangtze river, will buy German offshore wind park Meerwind from U.S. buyout firm Blackstone, the companies said. People familiar with the process have told Reuters that they expected it to be valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The terms of the sale were not disclosed but people familiar with the process have told Reuters that they expected it to be valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 bln)

** Technology security firm Symantec Corp said it would buy privately held cyber security company Blue Coat for $4.65 billion in a cash deal that will ramp up Symantec's enterprise security business.

** Samsung C&T Corp, de facto holding firm of Samsung Group, said talks with Publicis Group SA and other global ad agencies for strategic cooperation for its ad agency affiliate ended without any conclusion.

South Korean advertising agency Cheil Worldwide Inc said on Monday talks between its key shareholder and global agencies broke off without any conclusion.

** Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd plans to sell its telecoms business in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, and has asked more than a dozen potential suitors, including both giant Chinese insurers and Western buyout firms, to submit bids.

** Talks between Silvio Berlusconi and a group of Chinese investors over the sale of a majority stake in Italian soccer club AC Milan have been extended to at least the end of June because of the former prime minister's planned heart surgery, a source close to the matter said.

** Brazil's second-biggest fuel distributor, the Ipiranga unit of Ultrapar Participações SA UGPA3.SA, agreed to acquire a smaller peer for 2.17 billion reais ($635 million), rivaling the reach of state oil company Petrobras' distribution unit.

** Sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has told French authorities it wants to sell its stake in nuclear group Areva, La Lettre de l'Expansion reported.

** Chinese smartphone and communications equipment maker TCL Corp said on Monday it is offering HK$3.6 billion ($464 million) to take its majority-owned handset unit TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd 2618.HK private, saying low liquidity in the stock has made fund-raising difficult.

** Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family have bought a 39.82 percent stake in Asia Aviation Pcl, a major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, from Thai management for 7.95 billion baht ($226 million), the company said.

** State-controlled cement maker PT Semen Indonesia is looking to spend up to $100 million this year to acquire one or two foreign cement firms, as it looks to expand overseas to boost revenue, a senior company official said.

** Sudan's Bank of Khartoum has agreed to buy Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat Group's 92.3 percent shareholding in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar for 349.6 million dirhams ($95.2 million), Etisalat said.

** Kenya's Plum LLP plans to buy a 23.34 percent stake in insurer British-American Investments Co (Britam) that had been seized by the government of Mauritius from a disgraced businessman in 2015, the privately owned firm said.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Hospitality group said on Sunday it had not discussed buying shares in French hotel group AccorHotels and had no plans to hold such talks.

** Greece has been approached by three parties interested in buying a minority stake in state-run power grid operator ADMIE, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday.

** Canada is willing to "find a solution" with Bombardier Inc as the parties consider the company's dual-class share structure during talks on a $1-billion government fund-infusion, the minister responsible said late on Saturday.

** India's second-largest drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it agreed to buy eight generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan Plc for $350 million in cash to bolster its U.S. business.

** Gawker Media LLC, an online publishing pioneer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put itself up for sale on Friday after a $140 million court judgment against it in a lawsuit brought by former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over a sex tape.

** Cision, a public relations software provider controlled by private equity firm GTCR LLC, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy press release distributor PR Newswire from UBM Plc on condition that it sell a media contact database, the Justice Department said on Friday.

($1 = 35.1900 baht)

($1 = 7.76 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 3.42 Brazilian reais)

($1 = 0.89 euros) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)