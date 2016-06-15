UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, has launched an auction to divest its digital and data business in a sale it hopes will fetch at least $800 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.
** Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders of pipeline operator Williams Co Inc vote in favor of a buyout by Energy Transfer Equity LP.
** A consortium of Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF has agreed to buy Macquarie-owned German gas grid Thyssengas for roughly 700 million euros ($730 million), two people familiar with the matter said.
** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved the takeover by State Bank of India of several subsidiaries, a government source said, in a first move to consolidate the country's struggling public sector banks.
** Spain's Gamesa said it has not reached any deal with Germany's Siemens on a planned merger of their wind energy businesses and negotiations remained open.
** Aveva Group Plc said its preliminary deal talks with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination, sending the British software maker's shares down 20 percent.
** South African retail group Steinhoff is considering a bid for British discount chain Poundland, a third attempt to push deeper into Europe after losing out in two high profile takeover battles already this year.
** MAN SE Chief Executive Joachim Drees said on Wednesday there has been no discussion on the executive board about selling the Diesel & Turbo division or splitting up the company.
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) is back in talks to sell a majority stake to a group of Gulf investors just days after negotiations collapsed over valuation issues, sources said.
** State-run Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) has launched bidding to expand its Sitra oil refinery, industry sources said.
** South Korean retail group E-Land said it signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to sell hypermarket chain Kim's Club to U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co LP without disclose the price of the deal.
** Munich Re is planning to divest its primary insurer Great Lakes Australia as it seeks to focus on its reinsurance business in Australia and New Zealand, the company said.
** French shipper CMA CGM and PSA Singapore Terminals will form a joint venture to operate and use four mega container berths in Singapore.
