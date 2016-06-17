(Adds Chemetall, KazMunayGaz, Extrafarma, Quadra, Italian cos)
June 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Germany's BASF SE, the world's largest
chemical producer, is buying Albemarle Corp's
surface-treatment unit Chemetall for $3.2 billion in cash,
bolstering its automotive coatings business, the companies said
on Friday.
** Mosaic Co, the world's top producer of
concentrated phosphate, has entered talks to buy Vale SA's
fertilizer unit, in a renewed push to grow in South
America and Africa, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said. The value of Vale's fertilizer assets could reach
$3 billion.
** Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale
of Trader Corp which could value the Canadian provider of
advertising for automotive dealers at more than $1.5 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** KazMunayGaz offered to buy out minority
shareholders of Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP)
for $1.2 billion but independent directors of
the subsidiary said the offer "significantly undervalues" it.
** Germany's Siemens and Spain's Gamesa
announced plans to create the world's biggest builder of
windfarms on Friday, seeking to combine their respective
strengths in offshore wind power and developing markets.
** The new chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Thursday that the state-run oil company has
received offers to buy a stake in its fuels-retailing unit BR
Distribuidora SA in recent days, boosting plans to raise cash
and cut debt.
** Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit
education firm, sees a need to improve terms of a takeover bid
for Estácio Participações SA due to the recent surge in
Estácio's share price, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
** Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has agreed to buy
Elizabeth Arden Inc in an $870 million deal to
strengthen its skincare and fragrance business and expand in
high-growth markets including the Asia-Pacific region.
** Tesco said it has sold its Dobbies Garden
Centres business for 217 million pounds ($309 million), as
Britain's biggest retailer continues to divest.
** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co and smaller
rival Showa Shell Sekiyu will merge on April 1 next
year, the two companies said on Friday.
** HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it has
agreed with Max Financial Services and subsidiary Max Life
Insurance Co Ltd to open exclusive merger talks, as the trio
target an increased share of India's insurance market.
** Brazil's drugstore chain Extrafarma Ltda entered
exclusive talks for up to 180 days to buy rival Big Ben, a
subsidiary of Brasil Pharma SA, newspaper Valor
Economico said on Friday.
** Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko is in talks to buy
the country's largest coal-fired power station from Italy's
biggest utility Enel, he told Reuters.
** The chairman of Russian regional power generator Quadra
, Evgeny Dod, said on Friday he does not plan to buy
the company from Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov.
** Italian companies will sign deals worth more than one
billion euros with Russian firms at an economic forum, Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.
** Suncor Energy Inc has launched an auction of its
Petro-Canada lubricants division, whose white mineral oils are
sprayed on gummy bear candy to make it shiny and prevent
sticking, people familiar with the matter said.
