(Adds Kuwait Food, Deutsche Boerse, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Banco Popolare and others; updates Tesla, National Foods
Products and Marathon Asset Management)
June 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest investor
in hedge funds, said on Wednesday that it bought a minority
stake in $13 billion hedge fund Marathon Asset Management.
** Italy's Eni does not intend to change a target
of offloading 7 billion euros ($8 billion) in assets by 2019
after talks to sell a majority stake in chemical unit Versalis
fell through, a top executive at the oil major said.
** China's biggest maker of industrial robots, Siasun
, is looking for acquisition targets in Europe as it
seeks to expand the proportion of sales it makes abroad, its
president told Reuters.
** McDonald's Corp has received more than half a
dozen bids for its China and Hong Kong stores, including offers
from Beijing Tourism Group, Sanpower and ChemChina, in an
auction that could fetch up to $3 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Investors questioned a plan by Silicon Valley heavyweight
Elon Musk for his electric car company Tesla Motors Inc
to buy his rooftop solar company SolarCity Corp for up
to $2.8 billion.
** The Royal Bank of Scotland has received bids for
its Greek ship finance business, banking and financial sources
familiar with the matter said, following a leap in bad shipping
debts at the lender over the past few months. They told Reuters
that the operation was worth about $3 billion.
** Okta Inc, a U.S. cloud identity management company valued
at $1.2 billion in its latest private fundraising round, has
hired Goldman Sachs Group to lead an initial public
offering or outright sale, people familiar with the matter said.
** Gulf-based Adeptio is in advanced talks with banks to
secure a $1.65 billion bridge loan to fund its purchase of a
majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), banking
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca have bought just 1
percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share
offering, meaning the regional bank will likely be taken over by
bailout fund Atlante, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Italy's Banco Popolare has raised the 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) it needed to complete a planned merger with
Banca Popolare di Milano and create the country's
third-largest bank.
** Australian markets operator ASX Ltd said it was
exercising an option to lift its stake in U.S. blockchain
developer Digital Asset Holdings, stepping up its interest in a
technology that backers say can ease information tracking and
reduce transaction settlement times.
** Chinese oilfield operator CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd
will join with Japan's Itochu Corp to invest
in oil and gas projects, as rising oil prices this year are
spurring investments in exploration and production assets.
** U.S. oil producer QEP Resources Inc said on
Tuesday it would spend $600 million to buy acreage in the
Permian Basin of Texas, the latest in a recent string of sector
acquisitions as crude prices stabilize near $50 per barrel.
** Seven Democratic senators urged the U.S. Justice
Department on Wednesday to block two mergers of major health
insurance companies, saying that the proposed deals would mean
higher premiums and lower-quality healthcare for consumers. The
department is reviewing Aetna Inc's $33 billion plan to
buy Humana Inc and Anthem Inc's $48 billion
proposal to buy Cigna Corp. If approved, the deals will
reduce the number of national health insurers from five to
three.
** Activist investor Artisan Partners has taken a 3.03
percent stake in Deutsche Boerse, the German stock
exchange operator said on Wednesday.
** The owners of National Foods Products Co (NFPC) have
abandoned the sale of a majority stake in the Abu Dhabi-based
firm after final round bids failed to meet their valuation,
sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
** Qatari private investment company Mayhoola investment
fund, owner of the Valentino brand, confirmed that it is set to
acquire French luxury fashion label Balmain, the company said in
a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.68 pounds)
($1 = 0.89 euros)
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)