(Adds Paloma, Medivation, RCS MediaGroup)

June 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Medivation Inc said shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co had recommended the cancer drug maker's stockholders to not support Sanofi SA's efforts to replace its board members.

** Italy's stock exchange said a recently created bank bailout fund would take over mid-tier lender Veneto Banca after its 1 billion euro initial public offering flopped, as expected.

** South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International said the board of Britain's Poundland had rejected a proposal about a possible cash offer.

** German consumer products group Henkel said it was buying U.S. laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp from a fund of Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at about 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), including debt.

** Buyout group EQT is launching the sale of German utility services provider SAG, which may fetch roughly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three people familiar with the matter said.

** Exchange operators London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse said they were pressing ahead with their $30 billion merger despite UK's vote to leave the European Union.

** French oil services company Technip said there was no reason for Britain's exit from the European Union to impact its merger with FMC Technologies, including plans for London to be the legal headquarters of the new group.

** French EDF's main labor union said that the utility should delay the final investment decision on its 18 billion pound ($24 billion) project to build a nuclear plant in Hinkley Point in southern England after Britons voted to quit the EU.

** Italy's RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, rejected on Friday an improved takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.

** Slovenian hygienic products maker Paloma has postponed its shareholder meeting by a month to July 29, saying it needed more time to decide whether to sell to Slovak fund Eco-Invest. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)