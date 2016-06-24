(Adds Paloma, Medivation, RCS MediaGroup)
June 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Medivation Inc said shareholder advisory firm
Glass Lewis & Co had recommended the cancer drug maker's
stockholders to not support Sanofi SA's efforts to
replace its board members.
** Italy's stock exchange said a recently created bank
bailout fund would take over mid-tier lender Veneto Banca after
its 1 billion euro initial public offering flopped, as expected.
** South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International
said the board of Britain's Poundland
had rejected a proposal about a possible cash offer.
** German consumer products group Henkel said it
was buying U.S. laundry and home care company The Sun Products
Corp from a fund of Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at
about 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), including debt.
** Buyout group EQT is launching the sale of German utility
services provider SAG, which may fetch roughly 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion), three people familiar with the matter said.
** Exchange operators London Stock Exchange Group Plc
and Deutsche Boerse said they were pressing
ahead with their $30 billion merger despite UK's vote to leave
the European Union.
** French oil services company Technip said there
was no reason for Britain's exit from the European Union to
impact its merger with FMC Technologies, including plans
for London to be the legal headquarters of the new group.
** French EDF's main labor union said that the
utility should delay the final investment decision on its 18
billion pound ($24 billion) project to build a nuclear plant in
Hinkley Point in southern England after Britons voted to quit
the EU.
** Italy's RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's
top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, rejected on Friday an
improved takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.
** Slovenian hygienic products maker Paloma has postponed
its shareholder meeting by a month to July 29, saying it needed
more time to decide whether to sell to Slovak fund Eco-Invest.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)