(Updates ETE; Adds Ser Educacional, Diamond Resorts, Strategic
Fuel, UASC, Wirecard, BBMG, Brenntag, Hahn and AstroTurf)
June 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more
than $20 billion takeover of Williams Cos Inc on
Wednesday after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between
the rival pipeline companies.
** Brazilian for-profit college operator Ser Educacional SA
raised the cash portion of its merger proposal for
larger competitor Estácio Participacoes SA on
Wednesday, sweetening its bid in the face of an unsolicited
rival offer.
** Diamond Resorts International Inc said it agreed
to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
for about $2.2 billion.
** Australia's Vocus Communications Ltd said it
planned to buy smaller rival Nextgen Networks and two undersea
cable projects in a deal worth up to $640 million, as it seeks
to close the gap on market leader Telstra Corp Ltd.
** German robotics maker Kuka is in confidential
talks about potential new investors but has so far only received
a takeover offer from Chinese bidder Midea, Chief
Executive Gordon Riske said.
** South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said
it had offered to buy Chevron's majority stake in the
country's oil refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets
as well as those in neighboring countries.
** United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) said its six
shareholding states backed a merger deal with German container
shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG at a meeting on
Wednesday.
** German banking software company Wirecard AG has
taken its first step to enter the North American market by
agreeing to buy Citi Prepaid Card Services for undisclosed
terms, the two companies said.
** South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment
conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had submitted a letter of
intent to buy McDonald's Corp's South Korean unit,
adding that details have not been decided.
** China's building materials supplier BBMG Corp
plans to sell stakes in 31 cement-related units valued
at 15.5 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to Jidong Cement
as part of Beijing's plans to consolidate the sector.
** Brenntag signed an agreement to acquire Warren
Chem Pty Ltd, a South Africa-based specialty chemicals
distributor focusing on the Pharma and Food industries.
** The sale of loss-making Hahn airport in the west of
Germany to a Chinese investor has been delayed as the buyer has
not yet transferred the money to pay for it, its owners said.
** AstroTurf LLC, the maker of synthetic turf that has
carpeted the Houston Astrodome and other playing fields for a
half-century, has filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to
be sold after losing a $30 million patent verdict to rival
FieldTurf USA Inc.
($1 = 6.64 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)