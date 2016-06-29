(Updates ETE; Adds Ser Educacional, Diamond Resorts, Strategic Fuel, UASC, Wirecard, BBMG, Brenntag, Hahn and AstroTurf)

June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams Cos Inc on Wednesday after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

** Brazilian for-profit college operator Ser Educacional SA raised the cash portion of its merger proposal for larger competitor Estácio Participacoes SA on Wednesday, sweetening its bid in the face of an unsolicited rival offer.

** Diamond Resorts International Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC for about $2.2 billion.

** Australia's Vocus Communications Ltd said it planned to buy smaller rival Nextgen Networks and two undersea cable projects in a deal worth up to $640 million, as it seeks to close the gap on market leader Telstra Corp Ltd.

** German robotics maker Kuka is in confidential talks about potential new investors but has so far only received a takeover offer from Chinese bidder Midea, Chief Executive Gordon Riske said.

** South Africa's state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said it had offered to buy Chevron's majority stake in the country's oil refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets as well as those in neighboring countries.

** United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) said its six shareholding states backed a merger deal with German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG at a meeting on Wednesday.

** German banking software company Wirecard AG has taken its first step to enter the North American market by agreeing to buy Citi Prepaid Card Services for undisclosed terms, the two companies said.

** South Korea's CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had submitted a letter of intent to buy McDonald's Corp's South Korean unit, adding that details have not been decided.

** China's building materials supplier BBMG Corp plans to sell stakes in 31 cement-related units valued at 15.5 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to Jidong Cement as part of Beijing's plans to consolidate the sector.

** Brenntag signed an agreement to acquire Warren Chem Pty Ltd, a South Africa-based specialty chemicals distributor focusing on the Pharma and Food industries.

** The sale of loss-making Hahn airport in the west of Germany to a Chinese investor has been delayed as the buyer has not yet transferred the money to pay for it, its owners said.

** AstroTurf LLC, the maker of synthetic turf that has carpeted the Houston Astrodome and other playing fields for a half-century, has filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to be sold after losing a $30 million patent verdict to rival FieldTurf USA Inc.

($1 = 6.64 Chinese yuan renminbi)