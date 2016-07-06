UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth 4-5 trillion won ($3.4-$4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.
** Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd said on Wednesday its shareholders voted almost unanimously in favour of a plan to acquire Vodafone PLC's New Zealand unit for NZ$3.44 billion ($2.45 billion).
** Melrose Industries has agreed to buy Nortek in a deal worth $2.81 billion that will allow it to halve the U.S. ventilation products maker's debt and free up cash to take advantage of a strong construction market.
** Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Chilean retailer Ripley in a deal that values the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion).
** Canadian mining company Centerra Gold agreed on Tuesday to buy U.S.-based miner Thompson Creek Metals for around $1.1 billion in shares and cash, including paying off nearly $900 million of debt, to expand its operations in North America.
** U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to provide confidential information to French pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA as part of exploring a sale that would be open to other bidders.
** China Vanke Co Ltd's largest shareholder has nudged up its stake after a setback in its efforts to oust the property developer's board, fanning speculation of a rare hostile takeover bid for a mainland Chinese company.
** Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem has acquired 50 percent stake plus one share in Fertilizantes Tocantins, a fertiliser distribution company in Brazil, it said on Wednesday.
** Chinese conglomerate Hualing Group plans to expand in Georgia's banking sector by purchasing Societe Generale's controlling stake in Bank Republic, one of the largest lenders in ex-Soviet country, Hualing said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
