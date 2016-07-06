(Adds Alrosa, Frankfurt-Hahn, CPFL, Tata Steel, Cargill, Trainose)

July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Russia has launched the sale of a stake in diamond producer Alrosa as part of a privatisation programme to help to bolster government finances which have been hit by weak oil prices.

** The sale of loss-making German airport Frankfurt-Hahn to a Chinese investor appears close to collapse, the airport's local government owner said, after the buyer failed to make an initial payment last week.

The owners of Hahn, a former military base now used mainly by budget airline Ryanair, had planned to sell an 82.5 percent stake to China's Shanghai Yiqian Trading Co.

** China's State Grid International Development Ltd has told Brazilian officials it has 20 billion reais ($6.02 billion) available to extend the same terms of a buyout offer to minority shareholders of CPFL Energia SA, two government sources told Reuters.

** The British government's offer of financial aid to potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets is still on the table, business minister Anna Soubry said, despite Britain's shock vote last month to leave the European Union.

** U.S. grain trader Cargill Inc has agreed to sell its ag-retail business in the United States to farming input seller and distributor Agrium Inc, the companies said.

** Greece received one bid for the state-run railway company TRAINOSE that it is selling to comply with the terms of its latest international bailout, its privatisation agency said.

** Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth 4-5 trillion won ($3.4-$4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported.

** Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd said its shareholders voted almost unanimously in favour of a plan to acquire Vodafone Plc's New Zealand unit for NZ$3.44 billion ($2.45 billion).

** Melrose Industries has agreed to buy Nortek in a deal worth $2.81 billion that will allow it to halve the U.S. ventilation products maker's debt and free up cash to take advantage of a strong construction market.

** Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Chilean retailer Ripley in a deal that values the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion).

** Canadian mining company Centerra Gold agreed on Tuesday to buy U.S.-based miner Thompson Creek Metals for around $1.1 billion in shares and cash, including paying off nearly $900 million of debt, to expand its operations in North America.

** China Vanke Co Ltd's largest shareholder has nudged up its stake after a setback in its efforts to oust the property developer's board, fanning speculation of a rare hostile takeover bid for a mainland Chinese company.

** Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem has acquired 50 percent stake plus one share in Fertilizantes Tocantins, a fertiliser distribution company in Brazil, it said on Wednesday.

** Chinese conglomerate Hualing Group plans to expand in Georgia's banking sector by purchasing Societe Generale's controlling stake in Bank Republic, one of the largest lenders in ex-Soviet country, Hualing said. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)