(Adds Alrosa, Frankfurt-Hahn, CPFL, Tata Steel, Cargill,
Trainose)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Russia has launched the sale of a stake in diamond
producer Alrosa as part of a privatisation programme
to help to bolster government finances which have been hit by
weak oil prices.
** The sale of loss-making German airport Frankfurt-Hahn to
a Chinese investor appears close to collapse, the airport's
local government owner said, after the buyer failed to make an
initial payment last week.
The owners of Hahn, a former military base now used mainly
by budget airline Ryanair, had planned to sell an 82.5
percent stake to China's Shanghai Yiqian Trading Co.
** China's State Grid International Development Ltd has told
Brazilian officials it has 20 billion reais ($6.02 billion)
available to extend the same terms of a buyout offer to minority
shareholders of CPFL Energia SA, two government
sources told Reuters.
** The British government's offer of financial aid to
potential buyers of Tata Steel's UK assets is still on the
table, business minister Anna Soubry said, despite Britain's
shock vote last month to leave the European Union.
** U.S. grain trader Cargill Inc has agreed to
sell its ag-retail business in the United States to farming
input seller and distributor Agrium Inc, the companies
said.
** Greece received one bid for the state-run railway company
TRAINOSE that it is selling to comply with the terms of its
latest international bailout, its privatisation agency said.
** Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company,
has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in
Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth
4-5 trillion won ($3.4-$4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily
reported.
** Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd said
its shareholders voted almost unanimously in favour of a plan to
acquire Vodafone Plc's New Zealand unit for NZ$3.44
billion ($2.45 billion).
** Melrose Industries has agreed to buy Nortek
in a deal worth $2.81 billion that will allow it to
halve the U.S. ventilation products maker's debt and free up
cash to take advantage of a strong construction market.
** Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool
on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to
acquire Chilean retailer Ripley in a deal that values
the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion).
** Canadian mining company Centerra Gold agreed on
Tuesday to buy U.S.-based miner Thompson Creek Metals
for around $1.1 billion in shares and cash, including paying off
nearly $900 million of debt, to expand its operations in North
America.
** China Vanke Co Ltd's largest shareholder has
nudged up its stake after a setback in its efforts to oust the
property developer's board, fanning speculation of a rare
hostile takeover bid for a mainland Chinese company.
** Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem has acquired
50 percent stake plus one share in Fertilizantes Tocantins, a
fertiliser distribution company in Brazil, it said on Wednesday.
** Chinese conglomerate Hualing Group plans to expand in
Georgia's banking sector by purchasing Societe Generale's
controlling stake in Bank Republic, one of the largest
lenders in ex-Soviet country, Hualing said.
