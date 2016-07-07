(Adds General Electric; Updates Danone)

July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** France's Danone said on Thursday it would double the size of its U.S. business by buying organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal worth $12.5 billion, including some $2.1 billion of debt and "other" liabilities.

** Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd agreed to sell some of its Deep Basin oil and gas properties in Alberta to Seven Generations Energy Ltd for about C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion).

** Security software company Avast Software said it would buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in cash to expand in emerging markets.

** Bankrupt renewable power plant developer SunEdison Inc has asked a U.S. bankruptcy court judge to approve the sale of its stake in a California solar project to an affiliate of hedge fund D.E. Shaw.

** British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said it was in talks to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV (VGG) for about 440 million euros ($487.4 million) in cash and stock, on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, has paid 44 million reais ($13.2 million) for a 10 percent stake in the Colombian stock exchange, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

** General Electric and German wind turbine maker Senvion are preparing bids for French wind power group Adwen, which is jointly owned by Spain's Gamesa and France's Areva, people familiar with the matter said.

** China's HNA Group and a firm backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing are among the suitors advancing to a second round of bidding for CIT Group's aircraft leasing assets valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion, people familiar with the situation said.

** China's HNA Group said on Thursday that the 63.6 percent of the voting rights and shares in Gategroup it now owned are sufficient for its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering firm to succeed, waiving the minimum acceptance level it had set previously.

(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)