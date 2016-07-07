(Adds Aetna, Humana, Kyrgyzaltyn, London Stock Exchange,
Liberty House, British Land)
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** The U.S. Department of Justice has significant concerns
about Aetna Inc's proposed acquisition of health insurer
Humana Inc, a source familiar with the situation said,
and shares of Humana fell more than 11 percent.
** Kyrgyzstan's state gold company Kyrgyzaltyn has voted
against a planned $1.1 billion takeover of Thompson Creek Metals
TCM.TO by Canadian miner Centerra Gold.
** London Stock Exchange Group said that U.S. and
Russian authorities had approved its $27 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse, giving it the first set of
regulatory clearances needed to create a European exchange
giant.
** Property company British Land said it had
exchanged contracts to sell a Debenhams store located in
London's West End shopping district to a private investor, a
sign that deals were still being struck in a sector gripped with
concerns around the impact of Brexit.
** Liberty House Group plans to bid for two units of Tata
Steel's British business - specialty steels and
pipeline tubes - which operate independently of its Port Talbot
plant and related assets that were put up for sale earlier this
year, an industry source told Reuters.
** France's Danone said it would double the size
of its U.S. business by buying organic foods producer WhiteWave
Foods Co in a deal worth $12.5 billion, including some
$2.1 billion of debt and "other" liabilities.
** Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd
agreed to sell some of its Deep Basin oil and gas properties in
Alberta to Seven Generations Energy Ltd for about C$1.9
billion ($1.47 billion).
** Security software company Avast Software said it would
buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in
cash to expand in emerging markets.
** Bankrupt renewable power plant developer SunEdison Inc
has asked a U.S. bankruptcy court judge to approve
the sale of its stake in a California solar project to an
affiliate of hedge fund D.E. Shaw.
** British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said it
was in talks to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV
(VGG) for about 440 million euros ($487.4 million) in cash and
stock, on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest
financial exchange operator, has paid 44 million reais ($13.2
million) for a 10 percent stake in the Colombian stock exchange,
the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
** General Electric and German wind turbine maker
Senvion are preparing bids for French wind power group
Adwen, which is jointly owned by Spain's Gamesa and
France's Areva, people familiar with the matter said.
** China's HNA Group and a firm backed by Hong Kong tycoon
Li Ka-shing are among the suitors advancing to a second round of
bidding for CIT Group's aircraft leasing assets valued
at between $3 billion and $4 billion, people familiar with the
situation said.
** China's HNA Group said that the 63.6 percent of the
voting rights and shares in Gategroup it now owned are
sufficient for its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering
firm to succeed, waiving the minimum acceptance level it had set
previously.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)