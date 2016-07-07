(Adds Aetna, Humana, Kyrgyzaltyn, London Stock Exchange, Liberty House, British Land)

July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** The U.S. Department of Justice has significant concerns about Aetna Inc's proposed acquisition of health insurer Humana Inc, a source familiar with the situation said, and shares of Humana fell more than 11 percent.

** Kyrgyzstan's state gold company Kyrgyzaltyn has voted against a planned $1.1 billion takeover of Thompson Creek Metals TCM.TO by Canadian miner Centerra Gold.

** London Stock Exchange Group said that U.S. and Russian authorities had approved its $27 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, giving it the first set of regulatory clearances needed to create a European exchange giant.

** Property company British Land said it had exchanged contracts to sell a Debenhams store located in London's West End shopping district to a private investor, a sign that deals were still being struck in a sector gripped with concerns around the impact of Brexit.

** Liberty House Group plans to bid for two units of Tata Steel's British business - specialty steels and pipeline tubes - which operate independently of its Port Talbot plant and related assets that were put up for sale earlier this year, an industry source told Reuters.

** France's Danone said it would double the size of its U.S. business by buying organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal worth $12.5 billion, including some $2.1 billion of debt and "other" liabilities.

** Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd agreed to sell some of its Deep Basin oil and gas properties in Alberta to Seven Generations Energy Ltd for about C$1.9 billion ($1.47 billion).

** Security software company Avast Software said it would buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in cash to expand in emerging markets.

** Bankrupt renewable power plant developer SunEdison Inc has asked a U.S. bankruptcy court judge to approve the sale of its stake in a California solar project to an affiliate of hedge fund D.E. Shaw.

** British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said it was in talks to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV (VGG) for about 440 million euros ($487.4 million) in cash and stock, on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, has paid 44 million reais ($13.2 million) for a 10 percent stake in the Colombian stock exchange, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

** General Electric and German wind turbine maker Senvion are preparing bids for French wind power group Adwen, which is jointly owned by Spain's Gamesa and France's Areva, people familiar with the matter said.

** China's HNA Group and a firm backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing are among the suitors advancing to a second round of bidding for CIT Group's aircraft leasing assets valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion, people familiar with the situation said.

** China's HNA Group said that the 63.6 percent of the voting rights and shares in Gategroup it now owned are sufficient for its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering firm to succeed, waiving the minimum acceptance level it had set previously.

(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)