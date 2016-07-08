(Adds Tata Steel, CK Hutchison, Evonik, CVC)

July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Tata Steel has put the process of selling its major British assets on hold because of the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote and also surrounding pension liabilities and will now also look at forming a joint venture, the company said.

** EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom after they agree to help Iliad break into the market, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Buyout groups Triton, Equistone and an Asian chemicals company are preparing offers for a former business of Germany's Evonik put on the block by its private equity owner, people close to the deal said.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has made a $1.1 billion buyout offer, in cash and shares, to Nirvana Asia Ltd , Asia's largest funeral services firm, betting on rising ranks of the wealthy in the region increasing demand for luxury funerals.

** Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by a private equity firm for about $1.7 billion, scrapping a three-month old deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

** Emerson Electric Co's alternator business Leroy-Somer is expected to attract firm offers from two Chinese companies and a buyout group in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.

** Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting to buy digital streaming rights for content related to major sports and events, Recode reported.

** German retailer Metro is buying French food services company Pro a Pro from Belgian retail and wholesale group Colruyt, enabling it to expand in Pro a Pro's home market, it said.

** Danish telecoms company TDC said it had rejected a potential takeover approach believed to be from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

** Chile's banking regulator said on Thursday that it could decide within "weeks" on whether to give the green light to Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool's planned acquisition of retailer Ripley.

** Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz, Carrefour's third-largest shareholder, said he had no plans to increase his 8.05 percent stake in the French retailer, Les Echos reported.

** The organizers of the share placement of Russian diamond producer Alrosa have recommended that bids be submitted not below 65 roubles per share, three sources told Reuters.

** BNP Paribas, France's largest listed bank, has joined Polish state-run lenders PKO BP, Alior and Dutch ING in the race for Raiffeisen's Polish business, three sources with knowledge of the matter. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)