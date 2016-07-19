July 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. seed company Monsanto Co rejected a sweetened $125-per-share offer from Bayer AG, but said it was open to continue talks with the German chemicals group as well as other parties.

** A Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit has agreed to buy Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co, expanding billionaire investor Warren Buffett's business of protecting doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals against lawsuits.

** Leading bidders for Yahoo Inc's core business are Verizon Communications Inc, Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert and Vector Capital Management, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Silver Run Acquisition Corp, run by energy industry veteran Mark Papa, has taken a stake in privately held Centennial Resource Development LLC and plans to develop the crude producer's Texas shale acreage, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Mattel Inc said it won the license to make merchandise based on "Jurassic World" films, a day after rival Hasbro Inc announced the termination of the contract with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal due to disagreement over terms.

** Ukraine could lower the reserve price in the privatization of a fertilizer plant Odessa Portside Plant (OPZ), the head of the State Property Fund said on Tuesday, after an initial auction was canceled due to a lack of bidders.

** TPG Capital LP, one of the world's largest private equity firms, has agreed to acquire Beaver-Visitec International, a U.S. maker of tools used in eye surgery, from buyout firm RoundTable Capital Partners.

** Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional are in talks to buy the insurance business of Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd , two banking sources said.

** Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil is inclined to accept State Grid Corp of China's bid for CPFL Energia SA, an electricity utility in which Brazil's largest pension fund has a 29.4 percent stake, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Italy could raise about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) from the planned sale of a stake in its national post office operator Post Italiane, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

** Russia's Rusal Plc has agreed to sell its Alpart alumina refinery in Jamaica to China's state-owned Jiuquan Iron & Steel Group for $299 million, it said.

** Baidu Inc's planned sale of online video unit iQiyi to its own chief executive is priced too low at of $2.8 billion and will damage its reputation, an investor in the Chinese internet company said.

** Israeli property developer Africa Israel Investments and trustees of its bondholders have asked a court to approve a sale of the company's holdings in hard-hit subsidiary AFI Development to Lev Leviev for 550 million shekels ($143 million).

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it is in advanced talks to sell an 87 megawatt power plant to a group of investors for about 200 million shekels ($52 million).

** Commercial Bank of Qatar, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, said it will buy a further 25 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank after another shareholder exercised a share sale option.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it successfully priced a debt offering for $15 billion worth of senior notes to help fund its acquisition of Allergan Plc's generic drug business.

** Corvex Management LP, the activist fund run by former Carl Icahn protégé Keith Meister, has amassed small stakes in U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co and its aspiring acquirer, Germany's Bayer AG, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)