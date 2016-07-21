July 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** MasterCard Inc said it would buy 92.4 percent
stake in London-based VocaLink Holdings Ltd for about $920
million (700 million pounds) as the world's No.2 payment network
provider looks to strengthen its presence in the UK market.
** Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O Chief Executive Greg Maffei
made an offer to buy internet radio company Pandora Media Inc
P.N in recent months, valuing the company at more than $3.4
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
** The chairman of SABMiller said the brewer would
consider the attractiveness of a $107 billion offer by Anheuser
Busch InBev after the merger had undergone the
regulatory process.
** The U.S. Justice Department sued to challenge two
separate health insurance mergers, Anthem Inc's
purchase of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's
acquisition of Humana Inc.
** U.S. regional lender FNB Corp said it would
acquire peer Yadkin Financial Corp YDKN.N in an all-stock deal
valued at about $1.4 billion, the latest sign that community
bank mergers are picking up following a drought in dealmaking
after the 2008 financial crisis.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said it had
completed the purchase of Spain's Panrico after getting approval
from Spanish and Portuguese competition authorities.
** Mexican glass manufacturer Vitro said it had
agreed to purchase the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG
for around $750 million, giving it a foothold in the
U.S. and Canadian markets.
** Japanese mining equipment maker Komatsu Ltd has
agreed to buy its smaller U.S. rival Joy Global Inc for
about $3.7 billion including debt, its biggest ever acquisition,
to increase its clout in the mining industry.
** U.S. investor Oaktree has reduced its stake in
German real estate group Alstria Office by placing
10.72 million shares, a stake of 7 percent, with institutional
investors, two people familiar with the transaction said.
** Australia's antitrust watchdog gave the green light to a
A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout of rail freight giant
Asciano Ltd by a global consortium led by Canada's
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
** Australia's Oil Search Ltd cleared the way for ExxonMobil
Corp to take over InterOil Corp for $2.2
billion, opting not to raise its rival offer for its partner in
a rich Papua New Guinea gas field.
** Galenica said it agreed to buy U.S. biopharma
company Relypsa for $1.53 billion in cash to strengthen
its Vifor Pharma unit.
** Promoted Hull City have put takeover talks on hold to
focus on strengthening their squad as a host of injuries has
left the club with just 13 fit players for the new Premier
League season.
** A state tender for a company to build and operate a power
plant in southern Russia attracted no bids partly because firms
feared falling foul of EU sanctions should any electricity be
diverted to nearby Crimea, industry sources said.
** Developer China Vanke Co Ltd said it and its
partners have sealed a $1.9 billion deal with Blackstone Group
LP and third parties, with the company putting in 3.89
billion yuan ($583 million) to buy their property firms.
** China Minsheng Banking Corp's Vice Chairman
Lu Zhiqiang spent $1.1 billion last week to buy its shares, the
bank has disclosed, raising speculation of a looming power
struggle at the country's biggest private lender.
