July 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Yahoo Inc is focused on selling its core
business to U.S. telecommunications company Verizon
Communications Inc after reviewing final bids that it
received this week, people familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. gaming holding company Caesars Acquisition Co (CAC)
is in exclusive talks to sell the online games business
of Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc to a Chinese consortium
that includes Giant Interactive Group Inc, people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
** Cosmetics company L'Oreal has agreed to buy IT
Cosmetics, a U.S. maker of beauty products for women with severe
skin conditions, for $1.2 billion, the French firm said on
Friday.
** U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co has made an offer to acquire pump manufacturer
Pentair Plc's troubled valves and controls division,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Anglo American Plc's De Beers has put its Snap
Lake diamond mine in Canada up for sale after suspending
operations at the unprofitable mine last December, a spokesman
said on Friday.
** Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Resources Group
and Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd plan to buy
majority control of GenesisCare Ltd, laying the groundwork for
Australia's biggest cancer and cardiac services provider to
expand into the world's second largest economy.
** Silver Run Acquisition Corp, run by energy
industry veteran Mark Papa, said it had taken a controlling
stake in oil producer Centennial Resource Development LLC, with
plans to develop its acreage in the Permian basin of
Texas.
** Swedish private equity group EQT has put up for sale part
of the real estate services business it bought from Germany's
Bilfinger for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 bln) less than
two months ago, two sources close to the matter said.
** Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog (UOKiK) said a planned
joint venture by Russia's Gazprom and five European
companies to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could
undermine local competition.
** French utility EDF called a board meeting for
July 28 to consider a final investment decision on its 18
billion pound ($24 billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear project in
Britain, the company said on Thursday.
** Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab said it was
teaming up with Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group to roll out
a mobile payment platform in its biggest market, extending its
reach beyond transport.
** Britain's competition watchdog said it was not going to
refer supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion
pound ($1.86 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc for
further investigation.
** An investment arm of French luxury goods giant LVMH
said it took a minority stake in South Korea's CLIO
Cosmetics, swelling the ranks of global investors placing a bet
on booming demand for Korean beauty products in major markets
like China.
** Syngenta, the world's largest pesticides maker
being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, still expects the
deal to close this year despite concerns that U.S. regulators
could throw a spanner in the works.
** Greece relaunched a tender for the sale of state rail
maintenance company ROSCO, as mandated by its international
lenders, after a previous tender was inconclusive.
** India's Vedanta Ltd has offered to give one
share and four redeemable preference shares for each share in
Cairn India, to Cairn India after an initial bid had
been stymied for a year.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)