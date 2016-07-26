(Adds BT, Barrick Gold, Deutsche Telekom, LeEco, Nidec Corp, Analog Devices)

July 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA raised its $100 billion-plus bid for rival brewer SABMiller Plc after a slide in the value of the pound following the Brexit vote made the offer less attractive for many investors, threatening to derail the deal.

The offer values SABMiller at around 79 billion pounds ($104 billion).

** Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the situation. Acacia has a market capitalization of 2.23 billion pounds ($2.93 billion), making Barrick's stake worth about $1.9 billion.

** Britain's biggest telecoms operator BT avoided being broken up on Tuesday when the regulator proposed putting the firm's network into a legally separate company within the wider group in a bid to improve broadband coverage.

** Analog Devices Inc said it would buy fellow chipmaker Linear Technology Corp for $14.8 billion.

** Deutsche Telekom's venture capital arm has sold two assets in the technology branch at returns of more than 100 percent, Chief Executive Vicente Vento told Reuters, but sector valuations had started to come down, he cautioned.

** Japan's Nidec Corp has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Emerson Electric Co's motors and drives unit in a deal estimated to be about $1 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** The chairman of China's Peak Sport Products Co Ltd , which sponsors several U.S. basketball teams, plans to the take the company private for around $310 million, saying the sportswear maker's weak share performance had hurt its reputation.

** Chinese mobile phone maker Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, said it would buy U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc for $2 billion.

** India's biggest e-commerce firm Flipkart is buying domestic online fashion retailer Jabong from Global Fashion Group for $70 million in cash, the latest consolidation move in the country's e-commerce sector as competition intensifies.

** South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp said it was in talks with KG Group, parent of electronic payment service provider KG Chemical Corp, about potentially acquiring the South Korean unit of McDonald's Corp.

** Daimler AG's mytaxi said it will merge with British rival Hailo in an all-share deal, creating Europe's largest smartphone-based taxi-hailing business.

** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will accept initial bids for its 70 percent stake in a chemicals company through Aug. 16, with potential suitors including CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Carlyle Group Ltd, sources told Reuters.

** Vivendi SA has backed away from a deal to buy the pay-TV business of Mediaset SpA in an unexpected move the Italian broadcaster's biggest shareholder said could mean that a full takeover was on the agenda.

** Swedish buyout group Nordic Capital has started preparations for the sale of Swedish air treatment company Munters in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) deal, people familiar with the matter said.