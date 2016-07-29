(Adds SABMiller, Hewlett Packard, DNO ASA, Interactive Intelligence, Liberty Global, Barra Energia, Gorenjska Banka; Updates Petrobras)

July 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** The board of brewer SABMiller will recommend its shareholders approve a sweetened takeover offer by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company said on Friday, capping a week of high drama about the fate of the consumer industry's biggest-ever merger.

** Buyout firms are focused on acquiring some software assets that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has been considering divesting, worth between $6 billion and $8 billion, rather than the entire company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it agreed to buy Energy Future Holdings Corp as well as the bankrupt Texas power company's stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co in a deal with an enterprise value of about $18.4 billion.

** Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA, hoping to expand its presence in Iraqi Kurdistan, offered to buy rival Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd for $300 million, following the latter's junk bond deal this month.

** Interactive Intelligence Group Inc, a U.S. provider of software and services for call center operators, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to approve a plan by Liberty Global and British telecoms provider Vodafone to merge their Dutch operations after the companies offered minor concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Deltek Inc that it hopes will value the U.S. provider of software to government contractors at as much as $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Norwegian oil major Statoil ASA said it had agreed to buy Petroleo Brasileiro SA's 66 pct operated interest in the BM-S-8 offshore licence in Brazil's Santos basin for $2.5 billion.

** Brazil's Petrobras on Friday agreed to sell one of its largest oil and gas prospects to Norway's Statoil for $2.5 billion, the boldest step yet by the state-led energy company to advance its stagnant asset-sale plan and repair its battered finances.

** Brazil's Barra Energia do Brasil Petróleo e Gás, which owns 10 percent of the giant Carcara offshore oil prospect, will study invoking its right of first refusal over Petrobras' sale of its 66 percent stake in the area to Norway's Statoil, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

** South Korean defense firm Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd said it will buy Thales SA's 50 percent stake in their unlisted joint venture Hanwha Thales Co Ltd for 288 billion won ($257 million).

** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has agreed to buy a fund administration business from Chicago-based investment and advisory firm Guggenheim Partners, extending a drive by Japan's biggest bank to diversify beyond traditional loan operations.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said it the price tag was around 20 billion yen ($192 million).

** Goldcorp Inc has put its Los Filos gold and silver mine in Mexico on the block and is also looking at selling two other non-core mines, chief executive David Garofalo said on Thursday.

** Anglo American Plc, has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc will buy a 30 percent stake in smaller Japanese brokerage Ace Securities Co, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a rare consolidation in an industry struggling to remain competitive.

** Jeff Ubben-run activist investor ValueAct Capital Management LP has reported a 6.8 percent stake in U.S. railcar maker Trinity Industries Inc, becoming its second-biggest shareholder.

** Several owners of Slovenian bank Gorenjska Banka signed an agreement to jointly sell their stakes, which together exceed 50 percent, Gorenjska's largest owner finance and tourism company Sava, said on Friday.

** Spanish building and services company FCC, majority owned by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, said it had asked the stock market regulator to take cement unit Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA private. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)