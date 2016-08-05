(Adds LifeLock, Anthem, Anhui ARN, MTS, Autogrill, Cargill, Bank Austria; updates Apollo Global, AC Milan)

Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** The stake in Russian oil company Bashneft which is slated for privatization has been valued at between 297 billion and 315 billion roubles ($4.54 billion-$4.82 billion), RIA news agency cited Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Friday.

** Apollo Global Management LLC is in discussions to acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc , people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout firm seeks to step up its investments in the technology sector. Apollo is negotiating a price of more than $3.5 billion for Rackspace, the sources said.

** LifeLock Inc, a U.S. identity theft protection services company, has hired Evercore Partners Inc to defend itself against activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp and explore its options, people familiar with the matter said.

** Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed on Friday to sell soccer team AC Milan to a consortium of Chinese investors, ending his three decades of ownership of the seven-times European champions.

Berlusconi's Fininvest family holding said it had signed a preliminary agreement valuing the club at 740 million euros ($818 million) including 220 million euros of debt.

** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan is looking to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu than planned, aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding family to block a merger of the two oil refiners, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

** A partnership between CVC Credit Partners, the credit management business of CVC, and Coller Capital, a private equity secondary business, has acquired lender Northport Capital TRS from Resource Capital Corp, according to a news release on Thursday.

** Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger has sold its offshore wind manufacturing and installation activities as part of a portfolio review, it said in a statement on Friday.

** Nissan Motor Co is discussing with Panasonic Corp and overseas companies including Chinese firms the possible sale of its controlling stake in a car battery manufacturing venture, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday.

** Spanish conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir (GVM), the majority owner of builder OHL, said on Friday said it was complying with the terms of a shareholder agreement struck with Tyrus Capital Event, a Monaco-based fund and fellow OHL investor.

** The judge overseeing the U.S. government's challenge to health insurer Anthem Inc's plan to buy Cigna Corp , who had been seen as favorable for the deal, has relinquished the case.

** China's Anhui ARN Group has taken a 6.06 percent stake in German automotive supplier SHW AG, according to a regulatory statement.

** Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS has sold its 50 percent stake in Uzbekistan telecommunications operator Universal Mobile Systems (UMS) to its joint venture partner.

** Italian travel catering group Autogrill said it signed an agreement to buy U.S convenience retail company Stellar Partners to expand its commercial offering in U.S. airports.

** Cargill Inc is to sell two oilseed crushing plants in western Europe to Bunge with a combined annual crushing capacity of about 2 million tons, the agricultural commodity traders said.

** Minority stakeholders with golden shares in Bank Austria have approved a plan to shift its central and eastern Europe unit over to parent company UniCredit, Austrian media reported, but the status of a possible capital injection was unclear.

** West Bromwich Albion have agreed to sell the club to Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd, controlled by businessman Guochuan Lai, in the latest instance of China's growing interest in football worldwide.

** A battle for control of China's biggest home builder veered into unknown territory after the industry's no.2 player bought nearly 5 percent of China Vanke as "an investment", but left investors in the dark on its future intentions.

** Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd is in talks to own a stake of at least 7 percent in Vietcombank, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the sovereign wealth fund's second major investment in Vietnam this year.

($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 6.64 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 100.92 yen) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)