(Adds LifeLock, Anthem, Anhui ARN, MTS, Autogrill, Cargill,
Bank Austria; updates Apollo Global, AC Milan)
Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** The stake in Russian oil company Bashneft which
is slated for privatization has been valued at between 297
billion and 315 billion roubles ($4.54 billion-$4.82 billion),
RIA news agency cited Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov as saying on Friday.
** Apollo Global Management LLC is in discussions to
acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc
, people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout
firm seeks to step up its investments in the technology sector.
Apollo is negotiating a price of more than $3.5 billion for
Rackspace, the sources said.
** LifeLock Inc, a U.S. identity theft protection
services company, has hired Evercore Partners Inc to
defend itself against activist hedge fund Elliott Management
Corp and explore its options, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed on
Friday to sell soccer team AC Milan to a consortium of Chinese
investors, ending his three decades of ownership of the
seven-times European champions.
Berlusconi's Fininvest family holding said it had signed a
preliminary agreement valuing the club at 740 million euros
($818 million) including 220 million euros of debt.
** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan is looking to acquire a
smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu than planned,
aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding family to
block a merger of the two oil refiners, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday.
** A partnership between CVC Credit Partners, the credit
management business of CVC, and Coller Capital, a
private equity secondary business, has acquired lender Northport
Capital TRS from Resource Capital Corp, according to a
news release on Thursday.
** Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger
has sold its offshore wind manufacturing and
installation activities as part of a portfolio review, it said
in a statement on Friday.
** Nissan Motor Co is discussing with Panasonic
Corp and overseas companies including Chinese firms the
possible sale of its controlling stake in a car battery
manufacturing venture, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday.
** Spanish conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir (GVM), the majority
owner of builder OHL, said on Friday said it was
complying with the terms of a shareholder agreement struck with
Tyrus Capital Event, a Monaco-based fund and fellow OHL
investor.
** The judge overseeing the U.S. government's challenge to
health insurer Anthem Inc's plan to buy Cigna Corp
, who had been seen as favorable for the deal, has
relinquished the case.
** China's Anhui ARN Group has taken a 6.06 percent stake in
German automotive supplier SHW AG, according to a
regulatory statement.
** Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS
has sold its 50 percent stake in Uzbekistan
telecommunications operator Universal Mobile Systems (UMS) to
its joint venture partner.
** Italian travel catering group Autogrill said it
signed an agreement to buy U.S convenience retail company
Stellar Partners to expand its commercial offering in U.S.
airports.
** Cargill Inc is to sell two oilseed crushing
plants in western Europe to Bunge with a combined annual
crushing capacity of about 2 million tons, the agricultural
commodity traders said.
** Minority stakeholders with golden shares in Bank Austria
have approved a plan to shift its central and eastern Europe
unit over to parent company UniCredit, Austrian media
reported, but the status of a possible capital injection was
unclear.
** West Bromwich Albion have agreed to sell the club to
Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd, controlled by
businessman Guochuan Lai, in the latest instance of China's
growing interest in football worldwide.
** A battle for control of China's biggest home builder
veered into unknown territory after the industry's no.2 player
bought nearly 5 percent of China Vanke as "an
investment", but left investors in the dark on its future
intentions.
** Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd is in talks to own a
stake of at least 7 percent in Vietcombank, sources
with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the
sovereign wealth fund's second major investment in Vietnam this
year.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 6.64 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 100.92 yen)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)