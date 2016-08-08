UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Aug 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** China has extended its review of Marriott International Inc's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc by up to 60 days, the companies said.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online retailer Jet.com for about $3 billion in cash, a deal that would help it better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.
** Vail Resorts Inc said it would buy Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc, the operator of the Canadian ski resort that was a venue for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, for about C$1.39 billion ($1.06 billion).
** PCP Capital Partners, the investment vehicle of dealmaker Amanda Staveley, is looking at acquiring a strategic stake in a Greek bank and using it as a platform to invest up to $2 billion in non-performing loans in the sector, Staveley said.
** Financial services firm TIAA said it would buy U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp for about $2.5 billion to expand its banking services.
** Brazil's infrastructure company Invepar has agreed to sell two subsidiaries in Peru to France's construction and engineering conglomerate Vinci SA for 4.55 billion reais ($1.43 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Monday.
** Germany's Economy Ministry said it was taking legal action against a court's decision to block government-approved plans by the supermarket group Edeka to buy its rival Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann.
** Property developer China Evergrande Group raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to 15 percent, the latest move in its equity purchase spree.
** Anbang Insurance Group Co is not considering an offer for InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Chris Winans, a representative for the Chinese company said on Sunday, rejecting a media report that a takeover bid was in the works.
** South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV will buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp, the largest specialty bedding retailer in the United States, for $3.8 billion including debt, both companies said on Sunday.
** Nissan Motor Co is in talks with Panasonic Corp and overseas companies including Chinese firms over the possible sale of its controlling stake in a car battery manufacturing venture, sources said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources