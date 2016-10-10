(Adds Duke Energy, Mondi,Innogy, SVG Capital, Sanan
Optoelectronics and Abertis)
Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** The asset management arm of insurer Swiss Life
is buying Mayfair Capital, a London-based property investment
and management company with a portfolio valued at around 1
billion pounds ($1.24 billion), Mayfair said.
** Power producer Duke Energy Corp said it was
looking to sell all or part of its international unit, a year
after the company reviewed the business and decided to stick
with it.
** Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co and Saudi Basic
Industries Corp have hired investment banks to advise
on the potential sale of a stake in the Ibn Al-Baytar fertilizer
company.
** South Africa's Mondi has signed an agreement to
acquire Beepack from a private investor for 41 million euros
($46 million) as part of plans to expand its packaging business,
the paper group said on Monday.
** Neither Innogy nor parent RWE are
likely to take a stake in Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank
, Innogy's Chief Executive told Reuters on Friday.
** Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from
Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return
than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.
** Private equity firm HabourVest offered to buy
smaller rival SVG Capital's investment portfolio,
providing an alternative to its $1.35 billion cash offer for the
company, as it looks to trump an already accepted offer from
Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board.
** Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics
confirmed on Monday it had been in "preliminary contact" with
Osram after reports that it was interested in buying
the lighting group lifted the German firm's shares.
** Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had agreed to
sell a 20 percent minority stake in its Chilean unit to the Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 495 million euros ($554
million).
** French tycoon Vincent Bollore said his investment company
had raised its stake in Vivendi to above 20 percent,
further tightening his hold on the French media group.
** Swedish buyout firm EQT, which acquired 69 percent of BSN
medical in 2012 for 1.8 billion euros ($2.02 billion), hired JP
Morgan earlier this year to handle the sale, in a deal expected
to be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion).
** Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc
and British bookmaker William Hill Plc said they
were in talks to combine in a merger of equals.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)